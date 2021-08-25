How to spend the final days of summer in Boundary!

Summer has always had this strange characteristic of not lasting quite long enough. Even though the calendar may say it’s at a close, summer is not over yet! Boundary Country is fortunate with its geographic location, in that the end of summer stretches through the end of September. A regular September in Boundary will average around 23 degrees Celsius (73 Fahrenheit), making September suitable for shorts, t-shirt, dips in the lake, and ice cream!

Lake Life

Catch the last of summer’s waning rays at one of Boundary Country’s wonderful lakes. Now, you could spend a month touring, hiking, camping, and playing on Boundary’s lakes so we’ll focus on a few ‘must visits.’ When ‘Boundary’, ‘summer’, and ‘lake’ are all mentioned in the same breath, Christina Lake is never far behind. Christina Lake is the warmest tree-lined lake in Western Canada which makes it perfect for swimming as the weather cools off ever so slightly. Christina Lake has 45km of shoreline to play on, or visitors can make plans to rent paddle boards or kayaks! Rent a speedboat from Devil Drag Motorsport and fully explore the lake which features Indigenous pictographs at a few locations.

If a low-key vacation is more up your alley, try camping at Jewel Lake. It doesn’t get more peaceful than spending time at Jewel Lake. Visitors can rest their heads at the Provincial Park or Jewel Lake Resort, both are great options. Jewel Lake itself takes on emerald hues (hence the name), and is surrounded by forest. Since there is a 10 horsepower boating restriction on the lake, Jewel is perfect for relaxing on the water or its beaches.

Rent a speedboat to explore the Indigenous pictographs at Christina Lake. (Photo: Peter Kalasz)

River Relaxing

Not to be overshadowed by the lakes of Boundary Country, the Kettle River is a brilliant attraction unto itself. Camping is often the best way to experience the Kettle River, and there are several sites in Boundary Country which offer riverside camping. Reach ultimate zen by planting a chair in the shallows of the river and enjoy the natural beauty of our region as the river flows around you and worries become less and less pressing. Set out for a family bike excursion with the kids as large portions of Boundary’s rail trails run beside the Kettle River. Stop for a lunchtime picnic or when everyone gets a little too warm and dive into the river for some splishy-splashy fun!

Summer may be slowly fading but in Boundary Country that doesn’t mean we have to let the summer fun stop! There are plenty of ways to soak up each and every last ray of sunshine. Enjoy a Boundary Country summer escape without the traditional summer crowds!

Plant a chair in the shallows of the Kettle River in Boundary Country this autumn. (Photo: Peter Kalasz)

