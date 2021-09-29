History Through Food – Doukhobor Cuisine

The mountains and creative energy of Grand Forks attract many artists, so there’s always lots to see

Check out The Borscht Bowl on Market Avenue for a hot bowl served with fresh bread, as well as traditional crafts and delicious desserts.

Grand Forks is a mixture of unique cultures, from First Nations to pioneers, prospectors to farmers, and the unique Doukhobors, there is always something special to explore.

After the great copper boom of the late 20th century, the Doukhobors arrived from Russia. They introduced their communal way of living with flourishing farms around the city. The Doukhobors are heavily pacifist and extend their anti-violence values to not eating meat, however, they make up for this by eating very rich foods with butter and creams. Many of their family recipes are still around today and have made their way into commercial kitchens in town.

To learn more about their storied past visit the former Fructova Schoolhouse, now known as the Boundary Museum & Interpretive Centre. This fantastic museum captures the vibrant history of the Boundary area, from the ghost town of Phoenix to Christina Lake and everything in between. The building has re-opened on Tuesday, Aug 17 for 2021. Be sure to stop by!

Borscht is the most common menu item, and while most associate borscht with the Ukrainian beet base, traditional Doukhobor borscht is based heavily on cabbage and tomatoes, giving the soup an orange colour. Check out The Borscht Bowl on Market Avenue for a hot bowl served with fresh bread, as well as traditional crafts and delicious desserts.

Another great dish is Pyrahi. These are Russian tarts with vegetarian fillings like peas, beans, sauerkraut, and dry cottage cheese. They are best eaten hot (freshly baked or baked from frozen) with melted butter or sour cream. Don’t mix up your “Pyrahi” and “Pirozhki”; Pirozhki is a sweeter dough filled with fruit and often the top is left a bit open to reveal the sweet filling.

These great eats are perfect for adding a bit of culture to the weekend. Whatever your taste buds, you’re sure to find something yummy! To try Doukhobor food out yourself, visit our dining directory at discovergrandforks.ca/directory/dining.

