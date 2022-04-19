Grand Forks is ready to rock this summer!

Canada Rock Fest returns to Grand Forks this year. Thousands of festival-goers are anticipated to attend the three-day event, Aug. 4 to 6. With bands like Our Lady Peace, Big Wreck, 54-40, April Wine, Theory of a Deadman and Bachman/Cummings set to perform, this year’s lineup will be worth the wait.

Everyone is ready for a great event and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to Grand Forks.

With more than 20 food vendors, along with refreshments and retail vendors on-site, there will be plenty to keep you going while you listen to the music. Camping and RV parking will be a short walk away, and a shuttle service from the concert grounds to various accommodations and downtown will also be available. With so much to do on-site, it might be hard to leave!

During the day, visitors will be able to relax and get ready for the next set of bands by cooling down at a local swimming spot on either the Granby or Kettle River or take the short drive out to Christina Lake. City Park’s Splash Pad is also a popular spot for families with kids. The movie theatre, disc golf course, museum and art gallery are also great spots for all ages.

Downtown Grand Forks is the place to go for ice cream, iced coffee or a cold beverage as well as lunch and some shopping. Make sure to try some traditional local favourites like borscht, voreniki or pyrahi. Enjoy a local patio, or get something to enjoy in the shade at the park or along the river. Don’t forget to have a look for the food trucks around town, or pick up something to bring back to your campsite from one of the vendors at the Farmers Market (set up on Tuesdays and Fridays in Gyro Park).

Stop by the Visitor Center inside Gallery 2 to pick up a trails map if you want to explore all the hiking and biking around the city.

With everything to see and do, don’t forget the reason you came, and get your tickets to Canada Rock Fest now at canadarockfest.com.

