Grand Forks: Camping for every option

There are few things better in life than waking up in a beautiful place, making a cup of coffee and enjoying the great outdoors and all it has to offer. For each person, this can look different, and as summer starts, it’s time to discover the variety of camping in Grand Forks and the surrounding area.

From lightweight kayak camping to a comfortable home on wheels, from campsites just a minute’s walk from a great cafe, to one out of cell reception, the region offers it all and everything in between!

Tenting can be the most versatile and flexible way to camp. Hike, paddle, or drive to a spot that fits your style. All of these are great ways to experience the great outdoors.

Many off-grid campsites and recreation sites can be found throughout Granby Provincial Park just north of Grand Forks. If you want to be closer to town, check out the Municipal Campground a short walk from downtown. Camping by tent also allows for many more adventures to be had.

In Grand Forks, Country Hideaway Campground, Riviera RV Park, and the City Park Campground are all great options with full hook-ups available for your comfort if you want to camp with your RV or trailer. Each of these campgrounds is either next to, or a short walk away from the beautiful Kettle River which is a local favourite spot to cool down on hot summer days.

Located 20 minutes north of Grand Forks, cabins can be booked at PV Ranch Adventures, great option for those who want to get away from town and spend some quality time with family and friends. Fully furnished and with a kitchenette, this is an ideal – and easy – getaway option.

Don’t forget to do your research before you come; reserve campsites when necessary, research road and weather conditions, come prepared and most importantly, take out what you bring in. We can’t wait to see you #discovergrandforks soon! Check out www.discovergrandforks.ca for links and resources to help you plan your trip this summer.

