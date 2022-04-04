Farm Touring Boundary Country

Tour + taste your way through the full menu of stories found in Boundary Country

As spring thaws the last touches of winter in Boundary Country, the farms and the region start to teem with life again. Darren Robinson

Visitors are often enamoured by the wide-open spaces the ruralness of Boundary Country affords.

These ranges, set in rolling, lush hills are more than just gorgeous landscapes; they’re functional workspaces that help sustain the region. As spring thaws the last touches of winter in Boundary Country, the farms and the region start to teem with life again. Calves bumble along after their mothers, farmers’ market baskets are filled to the brim with fresh, local produce, and laughs are shared as cutlery clatters through farm-to-table meals. Spring is wonderful in Boundary!

Experience the Richness of Rural BC

Cultivating the land in the region dates back over 100 years. Ancient Russian transplants, the Doukhobors, once called our region Fructova, which means fruit of the valley. So agricultural roots run deep here, and there are plenty of opportunities to indulge in the history!

Boundary’s Jerseyland Organics is a multifaceted farm that has grown to become a staple in the lives of locals and visitors alike!

Jerseyland Organics and the Doukhobor Heritage Flour Mill are two must-visit stops on your agricultural excursion. Jerseyland Organics is a multifaceted farm that has grown to become a staple in the lives of locals and visitors alike!

Best known for its excellent selection of dairy products, Jerseyland offers a dairy tour where visitors can see their organic productions first-hand. As the spring flowers sprout, the animals of Jerseyland’s petting zoo come out to play! Children (and adults!) have a blast hanging out with exotic pheasants, peacocks, goats, and pot-bellied pigs. Then, after purchasing some of the best organic cheese in the province, don’t forget to fill up your milk just at the 24-hour organic milk dispenser!

As the spring flowers sprout, the animals of Jerseyland’s petting zoo come out to play

The Doukhobors and Heritage Flour Mill are integral to Boundary Country’s history. Emigrating from Russia in the early 20th century, the Doukhobors selected the outskirts of Grand Forks as their settling destination due to the fertile land being favourable for agriculture.

The Doukhobor community in Boundary has always maintained some mystique due to its self-efficiency. They’re happy to offer tours and demonstrations of the mill in hopes of sharing their cultural and agricultural traditions.

Farmers’ Markets & Fresh Fares

While many farms around the region don’t have storefronts, that doesn’t mean you can’t taste their goodies! There are farmers’ markets in Grand Forks and Rock Creek where, on top of getting the freshest produce, you get to experience the eclectic, tight-knit community in Boundary.

Springtime is perfect for picking up picnic ingredients at one of these markets and then peddling along the Trans Canada Trail to a park or a spot by the river to enjoy Boundary’s natural and agricultural bounty.

Plan your Boundary Country adventures at boundarybc.com

There are farmers’ markets in Grand Forks and Rock Creek where, on top of getting the freshest produce, you get to experience the eclectic, tight-knit community in Boundary.

READ MORE: Cosy ranch stays in Boundary Country

READ MORE: Arts & culture along the Crowsnest in Boundary Country

British ColumbiaImpressive West CoastKootenaysThings to do