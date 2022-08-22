Fall Fairs in Boundary Country

Join in on the fun of the Grand Forks Fall Fair on Sept. 3 and 4, and Rock Creek’s Fall Fair and Rodeo on Sept. 17 and 18! Charnley v. Wyk photo/courtesy Boundary Tourism

Boundary Country is a landscape of rolling hills, refreshing bodies of water and strong agriculture. Local farmers markets showcase the bounty of products created throughout the Boundary Country. Attend the Grand Forks Fall Fair on Sept. 3 and 4, and Rock Creek’s Fall Fair and Rodeo on Sept. 17 and 18 to join in on the fun!

Grand Forks Fall Fair

This is the year you don’t want to miss the Grand Forks Fall Fair as the City of Grand Forks and its Volunteer Fire Fighters celebrate their 125th anniversary! The fair has been impacted by the pandemic and was not able to happen for the last two years. So, this year there’s no holding back. 2022 will be one to attend as its theme is: Let’s Celebrate!

Toes will tapping to entertainment throughout the two fall fair weekends in Boundary Country. Charnley v. Wyk photo / courtesy Boundary Tourism

The Fall Fair brings the community and visitors together in an annual grassroots event to celebrate the history, culture, and unity of Grand Forks. The non-profit Grand Forks & District Fall Fair Society promotes agriculture, horticulture, crafts, arts, hobbies, home cooking and food preservation throughout this exciting event.

There will be a dance on Saturday, Sept. 3, with catchy music and a saloon. The Exhibition Hall is a highlight of the fair as it features an abundance of crafts, photography, vegetables, baking, preserves, a quilt show, animals to view, and more! There will be multiple trophies to be won and the first year of a Borscht-Off. Be sure to stop by and support this amazing community event. Find more information here.

2022 marks the 75th year of the Rock Creek and Boundary Fair Association, one of the last ‘true’ traditional country fairs.

Rock Creek Fall Fair

Come join in the classic Fall Fair fun this September in Rock Creek. Enjoy the vast selection of activities, from lawn mower races, rodeo, amusement rides, exhibits of numerous homemade goods, livestock for view, vendors, camping, live music and more.

2022 marks the 75th year of the Rock Creek and Boundary Fair Association, one of the last ‘true’ traditional country fairs that has something for everyone. This family-friendly event is bound to keep those of all ages and interests smiling and having fun. The two days are fun-filled and the fair is commonly referred to as “the biggest little country fair around.”

The popular lawn mower races return to this year’s Rock Creek Fall Fair. Photo courtesy Boundary Tourism

This year the arena will host freestyle motocross tricks by the Global FMX team, the returning popular lawnmower races, and gymkhana. Be sure to stop by to see the stage entertainment packed with amazing bands and local artists sure to get you in the groove.

Buy Fair Admission tickets before the cut-off of Wednesday, Sept. 14. Find more information here.

