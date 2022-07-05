Explore like a local in Boundary Country this summer

It’s no surprise locals and visitors to Boundary Country’s Christina Lake love the water and nature. Tina Bryan photo

When planning the perfect getaway to Boundary Country, there are many factors to consider. But sometimes, all you need is the local scoop. When travelling this summer be sure to stop by a Visitor Centre and chat with local experts!

Grand Forks

Grand Forks is our biggest city with many activities to enjoy. An excellent place to start is the Visitor Centre and Gallery 2.

Tim from Gallery 2 says, “Our team can advise you on local experiences. Our contemporary art exhibitions are sure to inspire, and the 1911 Heritage Courthouse provides a fabulous backdrop. Expect the unexpected; as one of the few public art galleries in rural B.C., Gallery 2 features a conceptually rigorous, artistically ambitious, and locally relevant exhibition program. You won’t be disappointed.”

Once you’re ready to enjoy the outdoors, adventure awaits you on the Granby River and surrounding hiking trails. Or meander through Farmers Markets with produce and crafts in Gryo Park every Tuesday and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Greenwood may be Canada’s smallest city, but it’s rich in history. Learn about it at the Greenwood Museum. Tina Bryan photo

Greenwood

Greenwood loves its history! From copper smelting and mining to the harrowing Japanese Internment, folks come here to learn about the past.

A Greenwood Museum counsellor says, “We’re Canada’s smallest city, that itself is interesting, and our history is right here on Main Street. It’s easy to see our historic buildings, the heritage is so evident, and that’s what people fall in love with when they dive through. That’s what stops them. And our museum is great!”

Greenwood also has the stunning Jewel Lake nearby, locals love to swim from the Jewel Lake Provincial Park or fish in its quiet waters on a boat or kayak.

Midway is where the Kettle Valley Railway and the Columbia and Western Rail Trail meet. Learn about its history and more in the Kettle River Museum. Allen Jones photo

Midway

Midway is where the Kettle Valley Railway and the Columbia and Western Rail Trail meet. Learn about its history and more in the Kettle River Museum.

Locals here love hiking or biking the rail trails or fantastic series of interconnected trails that wind their way from the centre of town up Midway Mountain. Then cool off in the shallow waters of the Kettle River.

Christina Lake

It’s no surprise locals in Christina Lake love the water and nature. Any day spent in the sun is a good day, but, did you also know about the Homecoming Summerfest? This well-loved annual event includes exciting festivities and shows the community’s love for the lake.

Rock Creek

The locals in Rock Creek like to live at a slower pace. Whether at the Saturday farmers market from​​ 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or meandering on the KVR Rail Trail. It’s also well known for its gold rush days and timeless fall fair.

Lumin from Trails to the Boundary Society says, “We love the authentic taste of history and outdoors; it’s a great combination! We recommend anyone that’s an outdoor enthusiast or simply passing by to check out our small but lively town. And, of course, stop by the Visitor Centre!”

Boundary Country is a large region, and there are also the communities of Big White, Bridesville, Westbridge and Beverdell to explore. Be sure to check out boundarybc.com/destinations for more details.

Peter Kalasz photo

