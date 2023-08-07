Experience the Rock Creek Fall Fair in B.C.’s Boundary Country

Rock Creek Fall Fair in British Columbia’s Boundary Country is titled “one of the last “TRUE” Country Fairs,” and rightfully so.

With more than 75 years of celebrations, it has become an important event for The Boundary. From motocross to arena events, live entertainment to carnival rides and a whole lot more, it the fall fair welcomes people from all across B.C. and even from Washington State to celebrate what it means to live and experience the country.

The Rock Creek and Boundary Fair first opened in 1946. Every year the event expands further and further, bringing in local artisans – and some not so local – celebrating food, and their own personal works of art.

The event is live for two days and is run entirely by volunteers. Communities from within the Boundary work together to create the country atmosphere that is so iconic.

The Fall Fair also has a judging panel for animals cultivated throughout the year with the 4-H clubs. Kids participate and win prizes as they showcase their care and affection towards various animals, such as cows, lambs and rabbits. The Rock Creek Fall Fair keeps its emphasis on agriculture, community, and home crafts, as that’s what’s most important to us here in The Boundary.

For visitors, campground camping is available right next to the Fair, which runs Sept. 16 and 17. Gates open at 7 a.m. Bring your family and loved ones for a whole day – or two! – of fun, cultural experiences, agricultural events, midway and more.

To learn more and plan your visit, head to rockcreekfallfair.ca and stay up to date with the latest fair news on Facebook.

