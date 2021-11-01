Discover the Trestles of Grand Forks

Stop by the Visitor Centre as you enter downtown Grand Forks and pick up an updated trail map (also available at most local bike stores and coffee shops) and head out to enjoy the view. Crownest Creative photo

Tucked between the Granby and Kettle Rivers, with trails in abundance throughout the valley, stunning trestles of rail days gone by lend themselves to bikers, photographers, hikers and those brave enough to use them on summer days to jump into the warm waters below.

Stop by the Visitor Centre located in Gallery 2 as you enter downtown to grab an updated trail map (also available at most local bike stores and coffee shops) and head out to enjoy the view.

The Black Train Bridge is easily accessible for those wanting a short walk from downtown, and is part of the Trans Canada Trail. Follow the path to do a short walk along the Kettle River and then back to City park.

Other local favourites are Nursery Bridge that was once a part of the CPR Columbia and Western Rail Grade. In 2003 the Nursery Trestle and Kettle River Trestle were decked by the British Royal Engineers, completing the Trans-Canada Trail through the Boundary.

If you want to drive up the Granby stop by Hummingbird bridge for a swim in the summer and if you drive (or take the trail!) out towards Christina Lake be sure to check out Gorge Canyon Trestle Bridge and Kettle River Trestle Bridge with some stunning views.

Don’t forget your cameras!

