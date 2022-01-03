Discover the Market District in Downtown Grand Forks

Enjoy an easy stroll along downtown Grand Forks’ Market Avenue and its side streets to discover an exceptional range of shops and services. Peter Kalasz photo

It is no secret that Downtown Grand Forks was one of the hardest-hit areas in the 2018 flood and while it has been a hard push for our business community to get back on track, we are excited to see the tremendous progress that has been made the last few years. No matter the season or what you are looking for, there’s something for every shopper.

A great range of gift stores, clothing, recreation, electronics, and everything in between can be found by taking an easy stroll down Market Avenue and venturing off onto some of the side streets so you don’t miss anything!

Businesses old and new welcome shoppers in what is now known as ‘Market District.’ Grab a coffee and treat at one of the bakeries or coffee shops before browsing the gift and clothing stores. Take time to enjoy a visit on a patio in the summer or play a board game with the kids while enjoying your lunch. If you’re looking to take advantage of the recreation around town, you’ll find several stores that offer a great selection of wheels, skis, and outdoor gear.

Want a break from the stores? City Park offers a water park and playground for the kids, as well as an accessible walking path (part of the Trans Canada Trail) that runs along the Kettle River. Gallery2 is also open to the public and is home to the Visitor Information Centre – a must for all visitors! And if you want a few social media-worthy photos, the murals are a must-find attraction.

Local artist Paul Archer is known for his murals around Grand Forks, but particularly in the Market District. On 3rd Street, a wise owl watches shoppers from the side of the soon-to-be-open brewery, and across the street, on the historic Davis Building, a larger-than-life mural of a man and child fishing gives viewers a peek of what summer along the river might be.

Stroll down a back alley and you’ll find Marilyn Monroe looking at you from behind the Gem Theatre, turn the corner and a tyrannosaurus rex is jumping out from the bright blue brick. The indoor archery lane at Fresh Tracks features a forest of animals to make you feel the outdoors. A larger-than-life chessboard on the outside of the Boardroom Café is also a great photo op.

With so much to see and explore, we can’t wait to welcome you to town!

Learn more and plan your visit at discovergrandforks.ca.

