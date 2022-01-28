Cosy ranch stays in Boundary Country

Find the ideal home base for an epic Boundary Country, B.C. journey by tapping into the region’s historical roots and staying on an authentic ranch.

Ask any seasoned traveller what the most crucial part of a trip is, and you’re sure to hear accommodation tops the list. Even if you’re not planning to spend too much time inside, having a well-kept and cosy place to rest that reflects the region it’s set in is vital after a grand day of exploring. Marry comfort and quirkiness with proximity to wilderness, and you’ve got the ideal exploration accommodation.

Fortunately, Boundary Country has quite a variety of cosy accommodations sure to set your mind at peace for a good night’s sleep.

Comfort Meets Adventure

The best part about the eclectic accommodations in Boundary Country is that it’s easy to find a place to stay that’s secluded and brimming with adventure opportunities just outside the front door.

A trail system featuring more than 2,000 km of explorable paths is simple to access and always ready to be explored via boots, snowshoes, cross-country skis, or even horseback! If you want to push a little harder, check out a hike in the mountains, or slow things down and stroll along the river. Adventure is just a step away from almost any of the places you’ll stay.

The best part about Boundary Country is that it’s filled with adventure opportunities just outside the front door, like cross-country skiing at Marshall Lake, near Greenwood. Darren Robinson photo

Experience the Real Boundary Country

Country and western roots run deep in Boundary Country. It’s evident from the people to the businesses, to the accommodations. A ranch vacation is a perfect way to truly immerse yourself in Boundary Country’s culture.

Peacefulness, seclusion, or an escape out of your hectic world – whatever you’re after, you should be able to find it at any of the Old Cowboy Ranch, Arosa Ranch, and PV Ranch Adventures.

Step onto the cabin porch in the morning, coffee in hand, and be greeted by the overwhelming sounds of peacefulness. Listen to the rushing of the Kettle River as its constant flow mixes with the swirls of wind combing through treetops. Indulge in a stroll around the ranch and watch the farm animals lackadaisically fall into routine and possibly even curiously greet you.

At Old Cowboy Ranch in Westbridge, visitors can get off the grid and find their inner rancher. Laze around the ranch grounds or book a horseback riding lesson and explore the trails that once hosted real cowboys. Old Cowboy Ranch has a plethora of animals roaming around – expect the usual suspects, plus emus, peacocks (yes, peacocks!), alpaca and much more.

With a ranch vacation in Boundary Country, step onto the cabin porch in the morning, coffee in hand, and be greeted by the overwhelming sounds of peacefulness.

Arosa Ranch is just outside of Bridesville, on the border of Boundary Country and Canada’s only desert, which affords it a unique climate and flora. Enjoy a magical place nestled among rolling hills with ever-present views of Anarchist Mountain. Tranquil and picturesque are two descriptors often used to describe Arosa.

Located about 30 minutes outside Grand Forks, PV Ranch Adventures nuzzles against the Granby River. Vistas of the Rocky Mountains greet visitors as they prepare to settle into their little piece of serenity. Enjoy crisp mountain air as you embark from your cottage on the ranch to ramble through forest trails or stargaze in the hot tub.

