Three famous hiking trails meet at Christina Lake, the Dewdney Trail, the Trans Canada Trail and the Kettle Valley Railway Trail, attracting visitors from around the world. (Black Press Media file photo)

Christina Lake: This lake is the warmest in the nation

Clear, warm waters and many pocket beaches make Christina Lake a popular destination

One of the Boundary Country’s most popular recreation areas is the massive Christina Lake.

Home to both Christina Lake Provincial Park and Gladstone Provincial Park, the lake is famous for its warm water, and is said to be the warmest lake in Canada.

The area has at least three famous trails, including the Trans Canada Trail, the Dewdney Trail and the Kettle Valley Railroad Trail.

Gladstone features kokanee spawning areas, deer, elk, and old growth forests. Fishing is popular, with anglers catching kokanee, rainbow trout and small-mouth bass.

The lake is 19 kilometres from Grand Forks, 71 kilometres from Castlegar and 195 kilometres from Spokane, Washington.

Although the provincial parks were closed during the COVID-19 crisis, check this website as you plan your future visit for current conditions.

——

See hundreds of photos and articles at westcoasttraveller.com as you plan your next adventure.

British ColumbiaCanadaCastlegar RebelsGrand ForksThings to dotravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Phoenix Mountain: Spring Flings and Dummy Downhills

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call for withdrawal of ‘premature’ agreement on rights and title

The elected chiefs claim negotiation process ignored them and many clan members

School District 51 opens daycare spaces for children of essential workers

More spaces are slated to open for children of Tier 2 workers

Grand Forks makes land deal offers for flood mitigation plan

At least 40 offers have been made to residents, the city said in an April release

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

Nelson flour mill co-op looking for new members

COVID-19 highlights relevance of decade-old milling project

Feds ban gun used in Montreal massacre, more than 1,500 assault-style rifles

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Vancouver police probe racist vandalism on Chinese cultural centre

This is one of 11 anti-Asian incidents reported in the city through April

B.C. opens applications for COVID-19 emergency worker benefit

Tax return, eligibility for federal CERB among requirements

Hall of Fame event cancelled, B.C.’s Larry Walker to wait one more year

Walker is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons

Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

More people home means more dogs around, too

Bear shot, later burned in Shuswap gravel pit, sparking B.C. Conservation officers probe

A black bear killed and dumped in a Tappen gravel pit in mid-April, says BC COS.

Police seize 1,500 fake COVID-19 tests being sold in B.C.

Richmond resident won’t be charged, fraud task force says

Canadian Costco shoppers not required to wear face masks like in the U.S.

Face mask requirements come into effect for U.S. stores May 4

B.C. Lions trade up to take LB Williams with 1st pick in CFL draft

B.C. (5-13) finished last in the West Division last season

Most Read