Casting a line in Boundary Country

Wilgress Lake is a mid-elevation mountain lake with easy access, wheelchair-accessible washrooms and boat launch, making it great for a variety of anglers. Darren Robinson photo

Glistening sunlight on the water’s surface, a packed picnic, and nothing but the trees and the birds to bother you. Fishing in the Boundary Country is a memorable experience.

Christina and Jewel Lake are the most popular lakes, but the rivers also offer great catches. Whatever you prefer, you’ll find fish biting all across the region, and thanks to the Boundary’s welcoming charm, you can always ask a local where to find the best fishing holes.

Local Favourite Fishing Spots

You never know what you’ll find in the wild waters of Boundary Country, but you can expect to find Kokanee, rainbow trout, smallmouth bass, burbot and whitefish almost always biting.

Christina Lake has large Rainbow Trout in March and April. These range from 5 to 15 pounds and are best caught trolling a plug or bucktail fly. Kokanee fishing is best in May and June. A well-kept secret is the great bass fishing from May to September.

Jewel Lake is a popular fishing spot for trout. Its cool, spring-fed water helps ensure year-round consistency. Spring and fall are the best, but even mid-winter and the heat of summer don’t slow a bite. It also offers great family fishing waters, perfect for children and beginners to fish from shore or dock.

Fishing the Kettle River, near Grand Forks. Fly, lure or stringer, you don’t need much more than a rod in Boundary Country. Darren Robinson photo

One of the most popular stretches of the Kettle River is the West Kettle near Westbridge down to Midway. The best way to fish this river is by drifting on the water’s surface, but just ask any local and they’ll share their favourite shore. The best time is after spring runoff until mid-July and again in September to mid-October. Please be sure to check specific regulations for the Kettle River, West Kettle and Granby Rivers prior to fishing.

Wilgress Lake is a mid-elevation mountain lake with easy access, rest area, wheelchair-accessible washrooms, and boat launch making it great for a variety of anglers. The lake is stocked with trout most active in spring and fall. The Wilgress Lake Family Fishing Derby happens here every February.

Jewel Lake is best for small boats and float tubes. There’s an engine power restriction of 10 hp, and a speed restriction of 8 km/h. Tina Bryan photo

A Four-Season Sport

You can ice fish in the winter and after the ice has melted, return in the spring and fall. When summer arrives, fish in the lakes and rivers all day long. Fly, lure or stringer, you don’t need much more than a rod in Boundary Country. That, and time on your hands for unlimited adventures.

Jewel Lake is a popular fishing spot for trout. Its cool, spring-fed water helps ensure year-round consistency. Tina Bryan photo

Good to Know Before You Go

Fresh-water fishing is regulated in B.C. You do require a fishing licence. Please check fishing regulations and respect private property. Catch and keep, or catch and release regulations vary. Chat with the locals at marinas to learn which rules apply.

At visitor centres in Rock Creek, Greenwood, Grand Forks or Christina Lake, ask a local for the best fishing holes.

Forgot something? Don’t worry! You can pick up a fishing rod on loan from the Grand Forks Visitor Centre.

Jewel Lake Resort rents boats, canoes, and paddleboats.

Launch your watercraft from boat accessible beaches, the Christina Lake Marina, and from the public boat launch at Jewel Lake.

Jewel Lake is best for small boats and float tubes. There’s an engine power restriction of 10 hp, and a speed restriction of 8 km/h.

WildWays Adventure Tours offers kayak rentals.

River levels are at their highest during spring run-off. Exercise caution when kayaking, especially at Granby River’s Staircase & S-Curves.

Plan your Boundary Country adventures at boundarybc.com.

