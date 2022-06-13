As Grand Forks turns 125 this summer, it’s time to celebrate!

Grand Forks celebrates its 125th year in 2022, and the City will celebrate with a community birthday party in the Market District Sept. 2.

Grand Forks is excited to be celebrating its 125th year in 2022! The City will celebrate with a community birthday party in the Market District in front of the iconic City Hall, on Friday, Sept. 2. This event will kick off the last long weekend of the summer, and we want to make sure it’s a great one!

Everyone is welcome to this free family-friendly birthday celebration. No matter if you’ve lived in Grand Forks for a few weeks, or your whole life, come down to City Hall and Market Avenue to meet and mingle with your neighbours, new and old.

If you ever lived in Grand Forks, or this is your hometown, we would love to welcome you home for the weekend!

Live music, dancing, a barbecue and birthday cake will bring the community together in a festive street party.

Bring your chairs to relax and enjoy the music, or your dancing shoes to celebrate. Want to catch up with a friend? Stroll down Market Avenue to grab a drink on a patio – there’s several to choose from! This event is all about celebrating our beautiful city with the people who make it what it is!

Watch Discover Grand Forks website – discovergrandforks.ca – and social media (@discovergrandforks) for updates on the event and agenda, including the music, menu and activities.

Grand Forks Fire and Rescue is also celebrating their 125th and will be co-hosting the celebration with a few of their own events downtown!

Grand Forks shares its 125th birthday year with many nearby municipalities including Rossland, Nelson and Greenwood, who will celebrate with a special Founders Day July 15 to 17.

The festivities will continue through the weekend as the Grand Forks & District Fall Fair kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 3. Featuring an agricultural exhibit, local vendors, entertainment and an animal exhibition, there will also be an enormous historical showcase of firefighting apparatus from around the province. Visit grandforksfallfair.ca for the latest updates.

We can’t wait to see you this summer and hope that you can celebrate this momentous occasion with us.

Learn more and plan your visit at discovergrandforks.ca

