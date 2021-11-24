15 ski runs, family-friending setting make Phoenix Mountain a winter favourite

Grand Forks area offers plenty to enjoy for both downhill and cross-country enthusiasts

Phoenix Mountain, near Grand Forks, offers more than 800 feet of vertical and 15 runs for families to get out and enjoy during the winter months. Oliver Gläser photo

A short drive from Grand Forks, just 21kms to the west, sits our family-friendly ski hill: Welcome to Phoenix Mountain.

With more than 800 feet of vertical and 15 runs, this small mountain is perfect for families to get out and enjoy during the winter months.

From beginner to advance, visitors can spend the day, or a few hours on the hill and be back in town by dinner!

On the mountain, a small lodge offering warm drinks, snacks and a chance to catch up with friends is open to all. The rental building offers a full line of ski and snowboard rentals.

Purchase a day pass or one for the season if you plan on staying.

Cross country more your style? Don’t worry, the Phoenix Cross Country Ski Society has trails for you as well! Explore around Phoenix or nearby Marshall Lake.

Visit skiphoenix.ca or phoenixnordic.com for more information and to plan your next winter visit.

