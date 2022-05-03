Wolves Ultimate team gets set for provincials

The GFSS Wolves Ultimate Team, comprised of 24 students (19 boys and 14 girls), traveled to Kamloops for their first tournament on April 22 and 23rd. The Wolves played seven games and finished fourth overall. One of the captains, Danny Macmaster, won the male MVP of the tournament. The team is now preparing to represent the Kootenays for the BC School Sports high school provincial tournament in Surrey in May. Thanks to Vaagen for sponsoring the team jerseys. (Photo submitted)