The junior and senior Grand Forks Secondary School boys basketball teams took on Stanley Humphries Secondary School from Castlegar on Feb. 4 for two home-court games. The teams performed well against their Kootenay rivals, and the senior team especially brought some players off the bench to hit it home near the end of the game. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Wolves basketball take on Castlegar teams

The boys had a good showing against their Kootenay rivals.

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

The boys had a good showing against their Kootenay rivals.

Previous story
New athletes group formed to tackle doping in sports

Just Posted

Mental health, BC Housing council’s picks for resolution issues

Grand Forks council aims to hold the province accountable to local government with draft resolutions

Wolves basketball take on Castlegar teams

The boys had a good showing against their Kootenay rivals.

Nakusp sledders move poker derby to protect caribou

Annual fundraiser moved miles away after tracks spotted

UPDATE: Avalanche control closing Kootenay pass as heavy snow blankets region

Winter storm brings warning from Environment Canada

Castlegar cops bust confused cannabis dealer

Police reminding public that selling cannabis without a licence is stil illegal

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

WATCH: Frozen 2 trailer revealed

The sequel is set to hit theatres in November

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Kelowna General Hospital campaigns for closer to home treatments for heart disorders

‘Here at KGH’ will complete the hospitals available resources for advanced heart rhythm services

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Dog from Iran that had acid thrown in face has successful surgery in Vancouver

When Mugsy was 40 days old somebody threw acidic cleaner on her face outside at her home in Iran

Most Read