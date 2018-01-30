Win pushes Team B.C. into fourth place at Scotties

Nanaimo rink comes up with a big win in Pool play in Penticton during Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Kesa Van Osch’s takeout to score three in the tenth end delivered a 6-5 win for Team B.C. over Ontario on Tuesday morning at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

“Wow,” were the first words out of the Nanaimo skip’s mouth as she came off the ice to a roar of cheers from fans at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

“It was great to win, but the crowd really enjoyed it to with the big cheers.”

Related: Three sisters will curl together as Team B.C. at Scotties

The win puts Team B.C. in fourth place in Pool B. The top four teams in the two pools advance to the round-robin Championship Pool, which will be played on Thursday and Friday. From there, the top four teams will advance to the Page Playoff round.

Ontario was up 4-1 as they entered the seventh end. Team B.C. scored two before having two blank ends and scoring three in the final.

“We got behind the eight-ball a little bit at the beginning of the game but we had really good luck with a couple of our games setting up for a big end when we have to at the very very end of the game,” said Kesa.

Her sister, and Team B.C. third, Marika Van Osch said she sensed they would make a comeback in the tenth.

“I knew she would make the last one. Total confidence. She has been throwing great. There is no one I would rather shoot the last rock.”

B.C. still has a few games to play before the Championship Pool is decided, including Team Alberta at the 7 p.m. draw tonight. They then face Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Powell River Kings fire coach/GM Kent Lewis
Next story
Chinese youth hockey team touring Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Update: Nine suspected fatal overdoses over five days

The Interior Healthy Authority is warning residents after nine suspected overdoses in the region in five days

Two Invermere athletes off to Olympics

Manny Osborne-Paradis and Ben Thomsen to represent Canada in alpine skiing

Fire department set to hire third full-time staff member

The addition will be included in the budeget this year.

Snow, snow and more snow to blanket the West Kootenays

Environment Canada says residents should expect up to 20 cm of snow to fall Saturday

UPDATED: Crews on scene emptying overturned fuel tanker

Fire crews and traffic control are currently at the scene

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.

First full week of February has been National White Cane Week since 1946

Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour

Ashcroft Reserve resident who lost home says she lives the fire every day

Seven months after the Elephant Hill wildfire, Angie Thorne wonders what moving forward looks like.

Health scare prompts B.C. member of Parliament to review key goals

Todd Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, needed emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder

Nick Geer, former head of ICBC, dies in California car crash

He served on the boards of the Vancouver Foundation, Canadian Tax Foundation and Collingwood School

Ex-nurse from Vancouver Island fined thousands after exploiting elderly couple

Former nurse from Nanaimo had power of attorney, inherited mobile home

VIDEO: Highlights from the Sonny Samuelson Bobsled Race

Check out the sleds and the speed from the marquee event at Rossland Winter Carnival.

Tide PODS confiscated from Okanagan middle school student

A student at a Penticton middle school had Tide PODS confiscated

Most Read