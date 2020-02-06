Minnesota Wild’s Jason Zucker, left, and Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Both received fighting penalties. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Wild net 3 early goals, hang on to beat Canucks 4-2

Vancouver finishes road trip with 2-2-1 record

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kevin Fiala and Brad Hunt each had a goal and an assist as part of Minnesota’s three-goal first period and the Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Thursday night.

Ryan Hartman and Zach Parise also scored for Minnesota. Alex Stalock stopped 24 shots to establish a career high with his 13th win of the season.

J.T. Miller and Antoine Roussel scored and Jacob Markstrom made 33 saves for Vancouver, which has played 10 of its last 13 games on the road and finished a five-game trip 2-2-1. Winners of nine straight at Rogers Arena, the Canucks begin a six-game homestand Saturday.

They hope to have Elias Pettersson back. The top-line centre, who has 23 goals and 55 points, was a late scratch with a lower-body injury that occurred on a late hit Tuesday in Boston.

Minnesota, which began the day six points out of a playoff spot, finished 5-2 on its season-high, seven-game homestand, yet remain at the bottom of the Central Division.

Parise scored his team-leading 20th goal in the third period to make it 4-1. It’s the fifth time Parise has hit that mark with Minnesota, tying Marian Gaborik for most in team history.

Hunt gave the Wild an early 1-0 lead before a miscue by Markstrom led to a 2-0 advantage midway through the first.

The Vancouver goalie blindly passed a puck behind his net where it was intercepted by Mikko Koivu. The Wild captain sent a quick pass to Hartman for an easy backhand goal.

Fiala made it 3-0 late in the frame. He has three goals in two games after scoring once in his previous 17.

Miller scored on the power play midway through the second to get Vancouver within 3-1. Quinn Hughes had an assist to reach the 40-point mark in his rookie season.

Roussel scored on a late power play. The Canucks went 2-for-4 with the man-advantage and are 3 for 17 in six games since the All-Star break, and 6 for 48 over the last 14 games.

READ MORE: Rask makes 25 saves as Bruins blank Canucks 4-0

NOTES: To replace Pettersson, C Zack MacEwen played for the first time since Dec. 12. He lost a fight with Marcus Foligno in the second period. … Minnesota’s Jason Zucker and Vancouver’s Jake Virtanen dropped the gloves in the first period. It was Zucker’s first career fight and Virtanen’s third. His last was March 12, 2016. … Canucks’ D Oscar Fantenberg left with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Canucks: host Calgary on Saturday.

Wild: at Dallas on Friday night.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Young B.C. hockey player breaks neck after ‘reckless’ check

Just Posted

Christina Lake fire department sees leap in training under new chief’s tenure

Fire chief Joe Geary has been on the job for one year and has spent $35,000 on members’ training

Future of BC Transit Boundary bus service to be put to public

At its current funding rate, RDKB foresees cuts to service under any new operator

Grand Forks Fall Fair to host seed exchange on Feb. 8

“Seedy Saturday” offers gardeners a chance to share tips, seeds

Sink into the spaces at Gallery 2’s spring exhibitions

The three new installations ask viewers to reimagine their relationships with space, landscapes

Pot shop asks for development variance permit to operate, again

Weeds Glass & Gifts has asked city council to cut the mandatory distance between store, ball diamond

VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

Wild net 3 early goals, hang on to beat Canucks 4-2

Vancouver finishes road trip with 2-2-1 record

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce court order on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

Two B.C. visitors test positive for Wuhan coronavirus, now four cases

Man, woman in 30s staying with second patient in Vancouver area

RCMP cleared after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

Elizabeth Joanna Napierala, 45, was reported missing on Sept. 3, 2019

Flight from Wuhan takes off for Canada

Plane expected to refuel in Vancouver before heading to Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario

Rare vintage Mercedes stolen from tiny B.C. village

Public asked to keep a look out

Chilliwack man convicted after failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partner

Steven Gauthier convicted in BC Supreme Court after he did not disclose status to sexual partner

All tourists rescued after being stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

Ministry of Transportation crews are working to fully re-open Hemlock Valley Road

Most Read