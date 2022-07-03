The West Kootenay Rebels girls softball team — including five girls and three coaches from Castlegar — brought home the gold from a Kelowna tournament earlier this month. The team fought hard for the victory, battling through four games on the final day of the tournament. Photo: Submitted

The West Kootenay Rebels girls softball team — including five girls and three coaches from Castlegar — brought home the gold from a Kelowna tournament earlier this month. The team fought hard for the victory, battling through four games on the final day of the tournament. Photo: Submitted

West Kootenay girls bring home gold

The West Kootenay Rebels girls softball team won a Kelowna tournament

The West Kootenay Rebels girls softball team — including five girls and three coaches from Castlegar — brought home the gold from a Kelowna tournament a few weeks ago.

The team fought hard for the victory, battling through four games on the final day of the tournament.

READ MORE: Castlegar youth bowlers go undefeated at provincials — twice


newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarkootenaySoftball

Previous story
Andres Cubas scores first MLS goal as Vancouver Whitecaps slay LAFC 1-0

Just Posted

The West Kootenay Rebels girls softball team — including five girls and three coaches from Castlegar — brought home the gold from a Kelowna tournament earlier this month. The team fought hard for the victory, battling through four games on the final day of the tournament. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay girls bring home gold

On Friday, July 1, Canada will celebrate its 155th birthday. How much do you know about Canada, its history and its people? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

(L-R) Summer Merwin and Carys Rodgers have gone undefeated in two provincial Bantam Girls Bowling championships. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar youth bowlers go undefeated at provincials — twice

The Kootenay Pedalwheelers, which include L-R Doug Kennedy, Mike Mike Sagal, Mike Bowick, Jay Blackmore, Todd Kettner and Roger Hassol, have completed the 1,200-kilometre Race to Alaska. They are seen here in Victoria after completing the first stage of the race. Photo: Submitted
No smooth sailing: Kootenay Pedalwheelers finish 6th in Race to Alaska