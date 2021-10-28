Abbotsford’s Sandeep Singh Kaila has established a new Guinness World Record for spinning a football on one finger. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Sandeep Singh Kaila has established a new Guinness World Record for spinning a football on one finger. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: B.C. man establishes world record for spinning football on one finger

Local man achieves another Guinness World Record, hopes to continue journey to set more

Abbotsford’s Sandeep Singh Kaila is conquering charts on the Guinness World Records – one ball at a time.

Kaila made headlines several years ago by smashing the GWR mark for spinning a basketball on a toothbrush – a record he still holds to this day.

However, he told The News that his desire to continue to break records wouldn’t go away. And that’s when he picked up an American football.

After some research, he quickly realized that there are no official records for anything related to spinning an American football. Months of training and perfecting his spinning technique followed, and then on July 1, 2021 in Abbotsford he established a new record – 21.66 seconds spinning an American football on one finger.

RELATED: VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Kaila said he chose Canada Day to set the record as a way to dedicate the achievement to all Canadian people. He added that he is proud to see his name in the book and online.

“I’m the first Canadian Punjabi guy who was ever published on the front cover page of the Guinness World Records,” he said.

He also admitted that he enjoys some of the fame that comes with achieving the records.

“When the last time I was on the front page of the Abby News everyone at my work, everyone on my volleyball shooting team – they were asking me – ‘hey is that you’,” he said. “After publishing story I got fame.”

Kaila said he is not giving up in his pursuit for additional records, noting that he is moving on to setting records for spinning a rugby ball and then a volleyball. The rugby ball record has not yet been set and he will then move on to breaking whatever is set for spinning a volleyball.

He then hinted he may also enter the world of competitive eating, adding that someone he knows has challenged him. He said he’s like to make it into the GWR for eating as well.

“I want to do two records in eating,” he said, with a grin. “It’s a surprise but someone challenged me and I want to break his record.”

When he’s not spinning balls Kaila works at Whole Foods and EV Logistics in Langley. His Instagram account can be found at @sandeep_singh_kaila.

abbotsfordFootball

Previous story
Fast enough for you? B.C. racer hits record speed of 468 km/h
Next story
Hockey Canada enforcing new on-ice ‘maltreatment’ rule aimed at stopping discrimination

Just Posted

Golden Life’s Kootenay Street Village in Cranbrook has been notified that since Golden Life requires visitors to be fully vaccinated, Canada Post will no longer be delivering their mail. (Barry Coulter photo)
Mail delivery to Golden Life facilities cut off

Midway Fire and Rescue volunteers held the diesel spill before the fuel could enter a nearby culvert, according to Chief Mike Daloise. Photo: Submitted
Midway Fire and Rescue, YRB contain diesel spill on Hwy 3

Seasonal influenza vaccine is administered starting each fall in B.C. and around the world. (Langley Advance Times)
Interior Health kicks off annual influenza campaign

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers wrap up after dousing an alley fire Wednesday, Oct. 27. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks Fire/Rescue puts out alley fire