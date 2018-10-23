Vancouver Canucks top prospect Elias Pettersson faces off against a Winnipeg Jets player back in September at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Steve Kidd/Penticton Western News)

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after concussion

Rookie is back practising after being sidelined by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson

Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson is back practising with his teammates after being sidelined with his first-ever concussion.

The 19-year-old says he’s feeling good and will travel with the team on their upcoming road trip to Vegas and Arizona, but there’s no timeline yet for when the centre will be slotted back into the line up.

Pettersson has missed three games since being hurt a hit by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson on Oct. 13.

There was no penalty on the play, but the NHL later suspended Matheson for two games following a hearing.

READ MORE: Matheson will have NHL hearing after Canucks rookie Pettersson hit

Pettersson has five goals and three assists in five games this year.

He was drafted fifth overall by the Canucks in 2017 and led the Swedish Hockey League in scoring last year with 24 goals and 32 assists.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Around the BCHL: Chilliwack Chiefs snag spot in CJHL national rankings

Just Posted

15 new mayors to take office across the Kootenays

Here’s a look at the highlights from across the Kootenay region in B.C.

Mayoral results from across B.C.

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Every vote counts: 10 tightest races in B.C.’s municipal elections

Peachland saw their election decided by just one vote

ELECTION DAY: Polls are now closed

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Grand Forks officials spar over flood recovery roles

Members of city council say they want to be more involved in the flood recovery team.

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

New rules introduced to protect B.C. foreign workers from exploitation

More than 16,000 temporary permits issued last year

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after concussion

Rookie is back practising after being sidelined by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson

UPDATED: 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

Pipeline opponents blast Trans Mountain re-approval plan

Environmental advocates, First Nations leaders say NEB review has same flaws as it had before

Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy: report

Canada among healthiest wealthy countries, but 8,000 overdose deaths since 2016 are causing concern

B.C. cold case helps ‘60 Minutes’ explain genetic genealogy

An arrest in the 1987 double-murder of two people from Victoria was one of three examples highlighted in a segment you can watch here

Delivery of cannabis could be impacted by postal strike

BC Liquor Distribution Branch look at alternative third-party delivery services

Around the BCHL: Chilliwack Chiefs snag spot in CJHL national rankings

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the BCHL and the junior A world.

Most Read