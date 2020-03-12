Unbeaten Boundary Midget Predators win league on home ice

Rylonn Elliott celebrates one of his three goals during Sunday’s final against the Castlegar Rebels. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)

Some penalty confusion and delay with around five minutes left to play in the final of the West Kootenay Midget House Hockey League could do little to put a damper on the boiling celebrations of Midway fans and players alike. The Midget House Boundary Predators had secured their title already.

An emphatic weekend performance on home ice ended with two Boundary players scoring hat tricks in a 7-2 final against the Castlegar Rebels on Sunday afternoon in Midway. Though Castlegar came into the playoffs second in the league with a record of seven wins, three losses and two ties, they were no match for the number-one Predators, who won all twelve games they played in the 2019-2020 season and more than doubled their opponents on the scoreboard.

On the bench, on the ice and in the stands, the enthusiasm was contagious on Sunday. Boundary players batted their sticks on the boards at face-offs and goals to match the encouragement being thrown their way from friends, parents and neighbours in the bleachers, and in turn, the skaters showed their appreciation, thanking their fans in a victory lap of the ice and a round of applause for their supporters.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

#13 Hannah Corfe breaks into the offensive end. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)

After a stellar unbeaten season, the Midget Boundary Predators players celebrate winning the championship on home ice. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)

A crowd of friends, family and neighbours applauds the team’s accomplishment. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)