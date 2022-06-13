Bodhi Webster Grade 8) and Olivia Carney (Grade 9) are heading to Prince George for the games which take place July 20-24, 2022.

Two GFSS students off to Summer Games

Two Grand Forks Secondary school Track and Field athletes have qualified for the BC Summer Games. Bodhi Webster Grade 8) and Olivia Carney (Grade 9) are heading to Prince George for the games which take place July 20-24, 2022. Bodhi and Olivia have been training with the Trail Track & Field team 2-3 times a week. They have been working really hard and are very excited for the opportunity to represent our community at the games this summer! (Photo submitted)

