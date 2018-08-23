Toronto Maple Leafs hire Hayley Wickenheiser for front-office role

Wickenheiser attended the Leafs’ development camp as a guest coach in June

One of the top players in women’s hockey history is joining the Toronto Maple Leafs’ front office.

Longtime Canadian national team star Hayley Wickenheiser is the NHL club’s new assistant director of player development.

RELATED: Maple Leafs lose another executive after parting ways with assistant GM

Wickenheiser attended the Leafs’ development camp as a guest coach in June.

The 40-year-old native of Shaunavon, Sask., won four Olympic gold medals with Canada. She retired as a player in 2017, finishing as the career leading scorer for the Canadian national team.

The Leafs also announced Scott Pellerin has been elevated to senior director of player development and that Stephane Robidas will serve as director of player development.

RELATED: Leafs’ Matthews has top-selling jersey, edging Crosby, McDavid: NHL

Noelle Needham and Victor Carneiro have been hired as amateur scouts.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. team’s Little League World Series run is over after loss to Puerto Rico

Just Posted

Grand Forks residents plan to ‘send smoke back to Spokane’

The event is in response to an American plan to send wildfire smoke back to where it came from.

Birds from Kimberley test positive for West Nile virus

This is the first evidence of West Nile virus activity in the province this year.

Delays on Highway 3 at Kootenay Pass

DriveBC reminding travellers the area is an active wildfire zone and warning of fallen debris.

Kootenay fires grow — more evacuation alerts

Syringa fire prompts evacuation alerts plus HWY 3 closure and U.S. fire crosses into B.C.

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992

Hiking reservations pitched for B.C. parks in danger of being ‘loved to death’

Politicians, conservationists are seeking new ways to balance protecting environment with tourism

Man who killed mother and sister had no apparent terror tie

The Islamic State group swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack in France

Trump denies wrongdoing, says Cohen is making up stories

Trump calls Cohen just a “part-time attorney”

Toronto Maple Leafs hire Hayley Wickenheiser for front-office role

Wickenheiser attended the Leafs’ development camp as a guest coach in June

Supreme Court dismisses Burnaby’s case against Trans Mountain pipeline

Thousands of people have rallied in protest against the pipeline

Cabinet meetings on Vancouver Island ‘going great,’ says PM Trudeau

Ministers talk NAFTA, pipelines and more in Nanaimo; meetings continuing Thursday

UPDATED: More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

BC Coroners Service says that’s an average of four deaths per day

B.C. works to safeguard livestock during another tough wildfire season

So far this season, 13,000 livestock have been in areas affected by evacuation orders and alerts

Most Read