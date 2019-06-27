Thursday night GFI games postponed to Friday, Saturday after to rain delays

The Thursday evening games of the 2019 Grand Forks International have been rescheduled to run on Friday and Saturday, after a day interrupted by rain delays and punctuated by a lightning strike that knocked out the flood lights at James Donaldson Park Thursday evening at approximately 6:15 p.m. made the field too soggy to play on.
The tournament’s schedule has been updated on the GFI website, indicating that the cancelled Alaska-Everett game will start at 8 a.m. Friday, and Thursday’s cancelled game between Reno and Cuba will start at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.