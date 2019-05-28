The Grand Forks International: Where countries collide at the plate

Since 1977, the main baseball event of Grand Forks has hosted teams from seven different countries

The Seattle N.W. Screw Products won the 1977 Grand Forks Labour Day baseball tournament, which would become the Grand Forks International. Teams from B.C., Alaska, Washington, Texas, Nevada, California and Cuba will compete at this year’s tournament. Photo: Janice Strukoff

SUBMITTED by Gerry Foster

Communities large and small are recognized for their history, scenery, annual events, commerce and more. Several subjects could be considered for Grand Forks, this small border community that was incorporated as a city on April 15, 1897, but what follows here summarizes one captivating and impressive component of Grand Forks history: the origins of the Grand Forks International baseball tournament.

In 1975, Larry Seminoff and a group of volunteers organized a baseball tournament that would be held over the Labour Day weekend. A humble beginning is a phrase used to describe many events and productions. This baseball competition would be no different.

The Seattle Stoen won that inaugural event, pocketing $500 (around $2,411 in today’s dollars). Seattle teams would surface several times more over the years, bearing various appellations: the N.W. Screw Products, the Angels, the Swannies, and finally the Studs. In terms of longevity and success, Seattle has been a dominant name in the lengthy narrative of the tournament. Yet, there is a host of other cities that have sent teams to the plate in Grand Forks. Indeed the number of American states from where teams have originated is also impressive, to say the least.

Climb on board for a quick tour. North American teams have travelled to Grand Forks from Washington, Oregon, California, Florida, New York, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Indiana, Alaska, Colorado — (take a breath!) — Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, North Carolina and Georgia.

And now reflect upon the cities that were represented over the years. Let’s begin with New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston; population-wise these are the four largest cities in the United States. Add to the list San Diego, San Francisco, Charlotte, Seattle, St. Louis and Denver, all in the top 20; toss in Orlando, Sacramento, Lake Tahoe, Reno, Evansville, Denver, Cincinnati, Charlotte, New Orleans, Fairbanks, St. Louis, Eau Claire, Portland, Eugene, Springfield, Grants Pass, Lewiston, Caldwell, Everett, Spokane and Bellingham.

Include Canadian content from Vancouver, Victoria, Prince George, Kamloops, Trail, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Lacombe, Saskatoon, and yes, also Grand Forks. Piece all of these locations together and you have the North American geographical tapestry that is the Grand Forks International. And then add to our baseball map an impressive international contigent: Japan, Taiwan, Russia, China and Australia — the GFI globe, if you will.

This year, a team from Cuba, Unión de Reyes, will make its debut at the GFI.

All of this is meant to be more than a geography lesson. The intention is to impress upon us the far reaching scope of the event and its place in the chronicles of this small city in southern British Columbia. Many would suggest that this impressive baseball tournament deserves a legitimate place in the sporting annals of Canada.

A former MLA from our area, the late Bill Barlee, who was born in Grand Forks, penned the following in the 1994 GFI event program: “The fact that this tournament has earned international recognition and participation from the United States, Pacific Rim countries and, of course, Canada, is a remarkable achievement and tribute to the organization, volunteers and the people of the Sunshine Valley.”

Imagine what he might have written 25 years later!

The first pitch of the 37th annual Grand Forks International baseball tournament will be thrown on June 25.