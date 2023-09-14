Stanley Cup to visit Nelson in October

The Cup will be available at a public event hosted by Bruno Campese

Nelson’s Bruno Campese lifts the Stanley Cup on June 13. Campese is a scout with the Vegas Golden Knights. Photo courtesy Bruno Campese

Nelson’s Bruno Campese is bringing the Stanley Cup back to his hometown.

Campese won the Cup last season as a scout for the Vegas Golden Knights, and will be at the Nelson and District Community Complex on Oct. 15 for a public event with the NHL’s greatest prize.

As is tradition, each player and staff member of the winning team gets 24 hours with the Cup. Campese joined Vegas in 2016 as a scout for the then-expansion team, and has been key to building the perennial contender that won its first championship in June.

The former Nelson Leafs player and coach will be hosting the Cup from noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 15. The event is free, and will feature a brief introduction by Campese. The public are also invited to take pictures with the Cup.

READ MORE:

• Nelson’s Bruno Campese lifts Stanley Cup as scout for Vegas Golden Knights

• B.C.’s last Stanley Cup win among 5 defining moments in sports history

• Quinn Hughes named as the latest Captain Canuck

NHL