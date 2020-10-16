Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

viaSport, BC Recreation and Parks Association have issued a no spectator policy for the remainder of 2020 at indoor sporting facilities in B.C. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Spectators won’t be allowed inside sporting complexes until at least 2021.

BC Recreation and Parks Association, viaSport, BC Hockey and the Recreation Facilities Association of B.C. met Thursday and have adopted a joint position effective immediately.

BCRPA CEO Rebecca Tunnacliffe said in conjunction to the spectator ban, maximum group size of participants (players) no longer applies to sports events.

“No spectators/patrons (including parents) at all in 2020,” Tunnacliffe said. “We’ll meet that complexity when we have the current rough waters calmed in just getting the players on the ice and in our arenas in a safe and orderly approach.”

The decision comes after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued a caution to sports teams and arenas earlier this week after the Hollyburn Country Club in West Vancouver was shut down indefinitely due to a COVID-19 exposure at its facility.

Tunnacliffe said in making the spectator ban, a clear definition of ‘patron’ needed to be established.

“[It’s] an individual who attends an event, but does not include event staff, volunteers, vendors, exhibitors, performers, presenters, the members of a team engaged in a sporting event, team managers, coaches, persons such as referees, time keepers or score keepers and staff associated with any of the foregoing,” she said.

While accommodating spectators or patrons for indoor spaces is possible in the future of Phase 3, Tunnacliffe said this will not occur until at least 2021.

“Municipalities are not ready to manage the added complexity required for moving spectators in and out of indoor space safely,” she said.

“Dr. Bonnie Henry’s recent statements have also encouraged us to focus on participation over spectators. viaSport and BC Hockey support municipalities in their decision to not allow spectators in their indoor facilities at this time.”

She added it will be up to municipalities to decide whether they are ready to accommodate up to 50 outdoor spectators attending or watching a sporting event, and each municipality will be able to decide what their capacity is.



