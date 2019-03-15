Skating club receives donations, to host ice gala

Grand Forks Skating Club Star-level skater Violet Villanueve draws the name from a hat for the lucky student to receive a year’s membership to the club free, thanks to an anonymous donor.

It’s been a successful year for the Grand Forks Skating Club, and you’re invited to check out the club’s year-end ice show to celebrate.

Earlier this season an anonymous donor gave payment for one child to skate in one of club’s skating programs. The donation has the recipient skating twice a week with the Grand Forks Skating Club, includes all Skate Canada fees, and insurance for the season. A call went out through social media for applicants, and one lucky student was selected. A big thank you to one anonymous resident who made it happen!

Grand Forks Realty also recently donated $500 to the skating club which was drawn as the first prize at the club’s annual wind-up event. In addition to the $500 prize, another $500 in gas and groceries was up for grabs, donated by local gas stations and grocery stores. This is going to become an annual raffle, and was a great fundraiser for the club.

The club is ready to perform at its Ice Gala on March 15. The skaters have been preparing and learning all year for this event, which will be choreographed with music and sets. This is the first time in many years Grand Forks has had an ice show and we hope this is the beginning of a stronger, active, and vibrant Skating Club for our community.

Come out on March 15 at 7 p.m. and get a taste of what the skating club has been up to, and get excited for next skating season!