Rock Creek family inspiration for new boxing event

Rock Creek will host some of the best provincial boxers at Rumble in Rock Creek

The Boundary area is going to get the opportunity to see some of the best British Columbia boxers fight it out.

On Saturday, May 18 Rumble in Rock Creek, presented by Madkatz Boxing, will take place, with 12 different bouts from all ages, gender and skill levels —the boxing match is sanctioned by Boxing BC.

“We have a complete cross-section of fights, like a really well-represented card, right down to the little girls,” said Geoff Lawrence, coach and owner of Madkatz Boxing.

“The card itself turned out just beautiful. Right from beginner boxers, little girl beginner boxers all the way up to national and golden glove champions. It’s going to show a lot of the talent and the scope of the boxing in the province.”

Rumble in Rock Creek came about when a local family reached out to Lawrence about starting a combat centre.

“There’s a family in Rock Creek, the Orr’s who have five children that they drive two hours each way, so a four hour round trip twice a week for these kids to train in the combat sports,” explained Lawrence.

“The dad is in a wheelchair, and they make the four hours round trip every week, twice a week. It’s his dream to have a combat centre up there, a training centre and to put on shows.”

Lawrence says he couldn’t open up a centre, but he for sure could put on a show.

“The Orr’s are totally the inspiration for the show,” he added.

This is the first time the event is being held in Rock Creek, and they hope with a good turnout they will be able to bring it back next year.

“If the crowd comes we’ll do it annually. Every year we plan on coming back up to the Boundary,” said Lawrence.

There will be boxers from all across the province, including 2018s Youth Heavy Weight Champion Nike Blackmore from Cranbrook, Donovan Cridland from Kelowna, Rock Creek’s Ez Orr and more.

“Lot’s of different corners of the province are being represented, Fernie, Cranbrook, Quesnel Vancouver, Kelowna are all bringing up fighters,” said Lawerence.

The event is going to be held at the Rock Creek Fair Grounds, so it will be an outdoor show.

“That makes it pretty exciting,” said Lawrence. “If you’ve never seen a live boxing event, it’s one of the most exciting sports to watch.”

Tickets are available in Grand Forks at Body Edge Fitness at 358 Market Ave. They are $30 for adults and children under 12 are free.

“If you haven’t seen it, you have to see it. If you have seen it you’ll want to see the show. It’s so exciting, it’s so electrifying,” said Lawrence.

Previous story
Leafs centre John Tavares ahead of Game 7: ‘We don’t want this thing to end’

Just Posted

More help on the way for Lewis Woodpecker

City of Grand Forks plans to help mitigate threats to the woodpeckers’ environment.

Gas venting from tanker at Castlegar rail yard posed no danger: officials

Argon gas discharged from a CP tanker car on Friday, April 19.

Castlegar teens rescue man from river

Will Watt and Shay LaFayette helped save a fisherman from the Kootenay River.

Boundary resident rides cross-Canada for ovarian cancer

Joan Thompson’s trip will honour her sister, who passed away from the disease last year

Carfentanil found for first time in Castlegar

Killer opiod found in local illegal drug market

What’s age got to do with it? B.C. couple with 45-year gap talks happy marriage

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

B.C. men challenge constitutionality of Canada’s secret no-fly list

Parvkar Singh Dulai says he received a “denial of boarding” notification under the no-fly program last May 17

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

Pug life: B.C. town boasts waggish list of dog names

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered in White Rock

VIDEO: Fish farming company launches $30-million vessel to treat salmon for sea lice in B.C. waters

Freshwater treatment an improvement but fish farms should be removed from sea, says conservationist

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

One reason people said dads don’t need leave is because they can just bond with their kids at weekend

Vintage bottles, magic cards, a 1969 Playboy: Quirky items found in historic B.C. buildings

Crews set aside some of the funkier pieces emerging from the construction rubble

Most Read