Rock Creek family inspiration for new boxing event

Rock Creek will host some of the best provincial boxers at Rumble in Rock Creek

The Boundary area is going to get the opportunity to see some of the best British Columbia boxers fight it out.

On Saturday, May 18 Rumble in Rock Creek, presented by Madkatz Boxing, will take place, with 12 different bouts from all ages, gender and skill levels —the boxing match is sanctioned by Boxing BC.

“We have a complete cross-section of fights, like a really well-represented card, right down to the little girls,” said Geoff Lawrence, coach and owner of Madkatz Boxing.

“The card itself turned out just beautiful. Right from beginner boxers, little girl beginner boxers all the way up to national and golden glove champions. It’s going to show a lot of the talent and the scope of the boxing in the province.”

Rumble in Rock Creek came about when a local family reached out to Lawrence about starting a combat centre.

“There’s a family in Rock Creek, the Orr’s who have five children that they drive two hours each way, so a four hour round trip twice a week for these kids to train in the combat sports,” explained Lawrence.

“The dad is in a wheelchair, and they make the four hours round trip every week, twice a week. It’s his dream to have a combat centre up there, a training centre and to put on shows.”

Lawrence says he couldn’t open up a centre, but he for sure could put on a show.

“The Orr’s are totally the inspiration for the show,” he added.

This is the first time the event is being held in Rock Creek, and they hope with a good turnout they will be able to bring it back next year.

“If the crowd comes we’ll do it annually. Every year we plan on coming back up to the Boundary,” said Lawrence.

There will be boxers from all across the province, including 2018s Youth Heavy Weight Champion Nike Blackmore from Cranbrook, Donovan Cridland from Kelowna, Rock Creek’s Ez Orr and more.

“Lot’s of different corners of the province are being represented, Fernie, Cranbrook, Quesnel Vancouver, Kelowna are all bringing up fighters,” said Lawerence.

The event is going to be held at the Rock Creek Fair Grounds, so it will be an outdoor show.

“That makes it pretty exciting,” said Lawrence. “If you’ve never seen a live boxing event, it’s one of the most exciting sports to watch.”

Tickets are available in Grand Forks at Body Edge Fitness at 358 Market Ave. They are $30 for adults and children under 12 are free.

“If you haven’t seen it, you have to see it. If you have seen it you’ll want to see the show. It’s so exciting, it’s so electrifying,” said Lawrence.