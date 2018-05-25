Robb’s Ride postponed until fall

The three-day ride was put off because of the Boundary flooding.

Robb’s Ride, the annual cycling fundraiser in support of children’s causes that takes place in the Boundary, has been cancelled and postponed for the fall in the wake of recent flooding.

In a post to Facebook on Monday, organizers confirmed the event had been pushed to Sept. 21-23, 2018. The event was originally scheduled for the first weekend in June.

The three-day ride takes cyclists through a gruelling route in Greenwood, Midway and Grand Forks. The ride raises thousands every years for sports programs and summer camp tuition for local kids.

Organizers cited a critical shortage of accommodations for evacuees as well as cyclists, as many motels and hotels were damaged and others are filled with evacuated residents.

Riders are encouraged to rain check their ride and participate in the fall.

