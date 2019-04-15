Revelstoke Grizzlies win Cyclone Taylor Cup

They beat the Victoria Cougars for the provincial title

Noah Desouza and the rest of his team mates through their gloves in celebration of their Cyclone Taylor Cup win in Campbell River on April 14. (Mike Davies/Black Press)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are the Jr. B provincial champions after a hard fought win against the Victoria Cougars at the Cyclone Taylor Cup in Campbell River.

The Grizzlies met the Cougars in their first round robin game April 11, losing 4-1. Their lone goal was a shorthanded breakaway by Kaeden Patrick.

On day two of the tournament the Grizzlies played the North Vancouver Wolf Pack, winning 5-1.

Cody Flann scored the first goal of the game, assisted by Ethan Schaeffer. Raymond Speerbrecker scored the second, assisted by Ryan Pereverzoff. Brenden Vulcano score the third, assisted by Pereverzoff and Ullar Wiatzka.

Patrick scored the fourth and fifth goals of the game, assisted by Cody Flann and Vulcano and Jaden Hay and Flann.

Game three saw the Grizzlies meet the host team, the Campbell River Storm, winning 3-2. Matt Cadden tied the score in the second period assisted by Speerbrecker and Carter Anderson. Tommy Bodtker scored a short handed goal later in the second to tie the game at two.

Hay, assisted by Cadden scored the winning goal in the third with just over six minutes left on the clock.

The Grizzlies once again met the cougars on April 14 for the championship game.

In the first two periods they outshot the Cougars 34-16.

Pereverzoff scored the first goal of the game, assisted by Jon Vandermolen, to tie it up.

Ryan Bedard took the lead in the second period, assisted by Josh Irvine.

Speerbrecker scored goal number three, assisted by Brenden Vulcano and Ethan Schaeffer.

The third period saw the Cougars control the puck in the Grizzlies end of the ice for most of the game. Liam McGarva, goalie for the Grizzlies saw 12 shots, but many were blocked by his own teammates before they could get to the net.

Despite the two goal lead the tension was high and the fans watching in Revelstoke were on the edges of their seats.

But then Bedard scored two unassisted goals with less than three minutes left on the clock, sealing the deal for the Grizzlies.

This is the first time the Grizzlies have won the Cyclone Taylor Cup since 2010. It marks the end of the season for the team and the end of the line for five players who will be too old to play again next year.

