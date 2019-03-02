PHOTOS: Skiers from across B.C. take part in Okanagan championship

The Larch Hills just east of Salmon Arm were ringing with the sounds of bells and cheers of the crowd as day two of the Teck BC Championships kicked off on the ski trails.

Hundreds of skiers from clubs across B.C., Alberta, Washington and Idaho gathered at the mountain for the competition. The championships are the final event in the Teck BC Cup series, which featured preliminary events in Prince George and Revelstoke leading up to the championships in Salmon Arm.

Friday, March 1 featured the mass-start competition, while the Saturday, March 2 events showcased skiers racing interval start heats. Competition continues until Sunday, March 3, when the championship winners from each category and skier awards are presented. Day three of the competition puts the focus on relay events, rather than individual races.

To follow along with the results of skiers from local clubs, visit www.Zone4.ca.

