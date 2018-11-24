Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom, of Sweden, reacts after allowing a goal to Los Angeles Kings’ Matt Luff during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Pettersson lifts Canucks to 4-2 win over Kings

Vancouver snaps 8-game winless skid

LOS ANGELES — Vancouver rookie Elias Pettersson scored his 13th goal of the season and helped the Canucks snap an eight-game winless streak with a 4-2 victory over the struggling Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

Pettersson stole a long, cross-ice pass by Dion Phaneuf inside the red line for a breakaway and fired it past Los Angeles goalie Cal Petersen midway into the third period.

Adam Gaudette and Sam Gagner also scored for the Canucks, and Tyler Motte added an empty-net goal. Goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 20 shots.

Drew Doughty and Matt Luff scored for the Kings, whose 7-14-1 record is the worst in the NHL. Petersen stopped 26 shots.

After a scoreless opening period, both teams scored twice in the second period.

The Kings tied it at 2-2 when Luff broke free on a breakaway. Luff faked a backhand to pull Markstrom out and then snapped in the shot behind him. It was his third goal of the season.

Both teams converted on power plays earlier in the period.

Vancouver took a 2-1 lead on some bang-bang passing. Pettersson snapped a short pass to Bo Horvat just outside the net, who deflected it to Sam Gagner six feet outside the crease. Gagner fired in the puck for his first goal of the season.

RELATED: Man bites Shark: Roussel fined for chomping Vlasic

The Kings ended an 0-for-16 streak on the power play when Doughty drilled a shot through traffic and off Vancouver’s Christopher Tanev for his second goal of the season.

The Canucks opened the scoring with the first career goal from Gaudette. Jake Virtanen fought free and fed to Gaudette, who was alone on the opposite side of the net. The 22-year-old Gaudette quickly slipped the puck past Petersen.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Switch roles and play host to the Kings on Tuesday.

Kings: Complete a three-game homestand Sunday against Edmonton.

———

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen, right, is checked by Los Angeles Kings’ Dion Phaneuf during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Previous story
Canucks’ Roussel fined for biting Sharks defenceman

Just Posted

Japanese walkers approach Nelson on cross-Canada trek

The pair plan to walk to Nova Scotia

MP Wayne Stetski officially nominated as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding

The federal election is coming up next October

Grand Forks to receive business recovery funds post-flood

The community will receive two Rural Dividends grants for a total of $655,000.

Columbia Basin Trust announces grant for technology upgrades

The deadline for organizations to apply is Dec. 17

Road trip comes to end with split for Grand Forks Border Bruins

The team is coming off its longest road trip this season.

VIDEO: Canada Post back-to-work bill passed in late-night Commons sitting

Next step is the Senate, set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, dealing with the bill

Pettersson lifts Canucks to 4-2 win over Kings

Vancouver snaps 8-game winless skid

Driver who stopped to help B.C. car crash victim found, after family’s plea

Elijah John’s family asked the public to help find the man and boy who helped their son

Private clinics win injunction against B.C. law that banned them

Cambie Surgery Centre launched constitutional challenge nearly 10 years ago on private health care

Witness recants story about 15 cats found abandoned in Alberta ditch

Alberta SPCA aware man recanted story, but say investigation is still active

Raccoon dies after being trapped in ‘horrific’ B.C. animal cruelty case

Someone tried to drown a raccoon after leaving it in a trap for over a week, Critter Care says

Opposition pushes for emergency meeting amid B.C. legislature turmoil

Speaker’s office agreed to Tuesday meeting, but Liberal house leader wants one first thing Monday

Team Otter vs. Team Koi: People pick sides as otter evades capture at Vancouver garden

Otter has eaten seven decorative koi so far at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

B.C. invests in 1,100 new homes for Indigenous residents

An injection of $231 million will go to 26 communities across the province.

Most Read