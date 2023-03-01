Participant registration now open for Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games

Event set to occur from Aug. 22 to 26, over 3,500 participants expected to compete

Participant registration is now open for the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games.

The event, which runs from Aug. 22 to 26, will feature 29 sports and activities and showcase the skills of more than 3,500 competitors.

Participant registration officially opened on March 1. The link is available at 55plusbcgames.org/register.

Back in November the sports and activities were confirmed and they consist of:

8-ball

Archery

Badminton

Bocce

Bridge

Carpet Bowling

Cribbage

Cycling

Darts

Dragon Boating

Equestrian

Five Pin Bowling

Floor Curling

Golf

Horseshoes

Ice Curling

Ice Hockey

Lawn Bowling

Mountain Biking

Pickleball

Slo-Pitch

Snooker

Soccer-Men/7-aside

Sturling

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Track & Field

Whist

In related news, the BC Seniors Games Society announced on Dec. 16 that they are part of the Sport BC family. They are the 74th member of Sport BC and the Abbotsford games will be the first event under the Sport BC banner.

The Games were last held in Greater Victoria in 2022.

THANK YOU to everyone who attended our first Key Volunteer Rally. It was a successful event as our Directors, Chairs and Dignitaries came together to meet, discuss their roles and understand how each of them will work together! #55plusbcgames#forlifesportandfriends pic.twitter.com/o7iwxxBgPp — 55+ BC Games (@BC55games) February 24, 2023

Approximately 1,200 volunteers will be required for the event. For more information on how to volunteer or on the Games in general, visit the volunteer information page at 55plusbcgames.org.

