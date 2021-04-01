The Vancouver Canucks next three games have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results in players and a member of the coaching staff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Next 3 Vancouver Canucks games postponed due to COVID-19

2 Canucks players and a coach entered quarantine, in line with NHL COVID-19 protocol

The NHL’s North Division has postponed the Vancouver Canucks games for the third time in less than two weeks, due to COVID-19.

Scheduled road games – against the Edmonton Oilers on April 3 and Winnipeg Jets on April 4 and 6 – have been postponed.

“Pending test results in the coming days, it is expected the Vancouver Canucks will be able to resume their game schedule on Thursday, April 8,” the NHL tweeted Thursday (April 1).

This comes after two Canucks players and a coach entered COVID-19 protocol. Head coach Travis Green announced Tuesday that forward Adam Gaudette tested positive for the disease.

RELATED: Canucks player Adam Gaudette tests positive for COVID-19, removed from ice

Vancouver was slated to take on the Calgary Flames Wednesday night, but the league pulled the plug 90 minutes before puck drop.

At 5 p.m. the NHL revealed an additional Canucks player and a coach had entered into COVID protocol.

The team is not permitted to return to practice until Tuesday (April 6).


