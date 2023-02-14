West Kelowna’s Lynden Lakovic is one of four Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended indefinitely pending a WHL investigation. (@MJWARRIORS/Twitter)

West Kelowna’s Lynden Lakovic is one of four Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended indefinitely pending a WHL investigation. (@MJWARRIORS/Twitter)

Nephew of former NHLer from the Okanagan suspended from WHL indefinitely

Lynden Lakovic is one of four Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended, pending investigation

A member of the Moose Jaw Warriors from Kelowna, along with three of his teammates were suspended indefinitely over the weekend for causes unknown.

Lynden Lakovic and his teammates Connor Ungar, Max Wanner, and Marek Howell were all suspended indefinitely, pending an investigation, by the Western Hockey League (WHL) on Saturday night (Feb. 11). The league is looking into if the players violated the league’s Standard of Conduct policies as well as their team rules.

While the investigation stays quiet, it has been reported that the Moose Jaw police “have been made aware” of the situation, according to Katie Strang of The Athletic.

Both Lakovic and Howell are 16 years old while Wanner is 19 and an Edmonton Oilers prospect. Ungar is 21 years old. Moose Jaw currently sits fourth in the WHL’s Eastern Conference with a record of 33-17-0-3.

Lakovic played for the RINK Hockey Academy’s U15 program in 2020-21 and played two games for the West Kelowna Warriors (BCHL) in 2021-22. On Dec. 9, 2021, the West Kelowna native was taken in the second round of the WHL Draft by the Moose Jaw Warriors. In his WHL career, he has two goals and five assists in 38 career games.

He is also the nephew of former NHL player Sasha Lakovic, who resided in West Kelowna after his playing career but died at 45 years old from brain cancer in 2017.

READ MORE: Scotties Tournament of Hearts slides into Kamloops this weekend

READ MORE: Prince George’s high-power offense too much to handle for the Kelowna Rockets

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelownaOkanaganPoliceWHL

Previous story
THE MOJ: the coach, the offensive line and why the Chiefs are champions
Next story
Canadian women frustrated, disheartened by ongoing labour dispute with Canada Soccer

Just Posted

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Ruth Krulitsky (left) and Shelby Sanford perform a Brooks & Dunn song during Intuit Studio’s Lip Sync Battle and Variety Show at The Capitol Theatre in Nelson on Saturday. Photo: Tyler Harper
VIDEO: At Nelson lip sync competition, the best performers fake it until they make it

The Bruins Celebrate Clinching the Murdoch Division on Saturday Night. (Peter Kalasz — www.peterkalaszphotography.com)
Bruins finish regular season at the top of the Murdoch Division

Interior Health has doubled its taxation request for the West Kootenay and Kootenay Boundary areas in order to help it construct the Nelson Health Campus, which opens in 2024. Illustration: Interior Health
Interior Health doubles West Kootenay-Boundary tax request; hike driven by new Nelson facility