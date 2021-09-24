Nelson’s Dave Stevens is seen here en route to his win at the Run Rabbit Run ultramarathon. Photo: Submitted

Nelson’s Dave Stevens wins prestigious ultramarathon in Colorado

Stevens took first in a 160-kilometre race

Nelson’s Dave Stevens won the 160-kilometre Run Rabbit Run ultramarathon in Colorado on Sept. 18.

The 38-year-old finished atop the field in 18 hours one minute 46 seconds on a difficult course in northern Colorado’s Routt National Forest.

Stevens held off American runner-up Anthony Costales, who already had wins in 55 km, 80 km, and 100 km events this year, by 38 minutes. The top five runners crossed the finish line separated by just over an hour.

Nelson’s Jazmine Lowther also competed in the women’s race. She finished eighth overall with a time of 24:41:05.

Stevens’ victory, which included a $19,000 prize for first place, followed his victory in the 80-km Sinister 7 Ultramarathon in July. Lowther was also coming off a second-place finish at Sinister 7.

