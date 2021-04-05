Nelson’s Amreesa Bhabra completes a snatch lift of 75 kilograms during her performance for the junior weightlifting nationals. Photo: Submitted

Nelson’s Amreesa Bhabra completes a snatch lift of 75 kilograms during her performance for the junior weightlifting nationals. Photo: Submitted

Nelson’s Amreesa Bhabra wins silver at junior weightlifting nationals

It was the 19 year old’s debut at the competition

Nelson’s Amreesa Bhabra won silver at the junior national weightlifting championship on March 20.

The 19 year old, who competed in the 76-kilogram female division, finished first with her snatch lift and second in clean-and-jerk to score 161 points and win silver.

Bhabra said she was thrilled to be on the podium in her first appearance at junior nationals.

“I hit the numbers I wanted, and I managed to place and actually medal this year, so I was pretty stoked about that,” she said.

Bhabra wasn’t the only Nelson resident competing virtually at the championship.

Levi Taylor, who in February won silver at the provincial juniors, finished sixth out of 10 athletes at nationals in the men’s 67-kilogram category.

Bhabra is going to university at UBC Okanagan in Kelowna, where she also trains and had her lifts filmed for juniors that were judged the same day.

Weightlifting is in Bhabra’s blood.

Her father Hardial won two senior weightlifting national titles in 1988 and 1989, and her brother Amit also previously competed at junior nationals.

But Amreesa Bhabra, a multi-sport athlete, didn’t feel a draw to lifting until she watched one of Amit’s competitions where the female athletes made an impression.

“I was like, I guess I can do this too. If the guys can do it, why can’t I?”

Bhabra’s aspirations could take her to a bigger stage. She said she’d like to represent Canada at the world championships.

Nelson athletes, meanwhile, have become mainstays at junior nationals. Emily Taylor won bronze at junior nationals in January 2020, while Jaydon Wouters competed with Amit Bhabra at the 2017 event.

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 situation sends chill through NHL’s North Division

Just Posted

Nelson’s Amreesa Bhabra completes a snatch lift of 75 kilograms during her performance for the junior weightlifting nationals. Photo: Submitted
Nelson’s Amreesa Bhabra wins silver at junior weightlifting nationals

It was the 19 year old’s debut at the competition

Nelson police fined organizers of a rally over the weekend. File photo
Nelson police issue fines to weekend COVID-19 restriction protesters

Three people were each fined $2,300 at the 150-person gathering

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, 2021. How much do you know about Easter history and traditions? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz about Easter and its traditions

The Easter Bunny waves at The Gazette before the start of Saturday’s parade, April 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
PHOTOS: Warriner Express rocks 2021 Easter Parade

The Gazette would like to thank the Warriner family and everyone who came out for Saturday’s fun

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 42 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

16 people are currently hospitalized, while eight are in critical care

Jake the service dog is trained to give calming hugs to his caretaker and handler, Rae-Lynee Dicks, who lives with post-traumatic stress disorder. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Jake and Rae-Lynne: The story of a Grand Forks woman and her service dog

Jake is on his way to completing his training, but it’s been difficult to socialize him in the pandemic

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
Vancouver suspends businesses licences for 2 restaurants that flouted COVID rules

Both businesses continued with indoor dining despite public health orders

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. B.C. has banned indoor dining at restaurants and bars as part of a three-week measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. residents 2nd happiest with provincial response, despite uptick in COVID cases: poll

British Columbians most likely to get the vaccine when it is offered to them

Quebec Premier Francois Legault receives his COVID-19 vaccination in Montreal, Friday, March 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Online COVID-19 vaccine booking opens B.C.-wide Tuesday morning

Open to people born in 1950 or earlier, B.C.-wide phone line too

Colleen Wilson, otherwise known as The Crowtographer, adds some photos to her collection one day after work recently down at Robert Ostler Park. Wilson has garnered over 11,000 followers on Instagram and over 21,000 on Facebook by sharing her hobby online. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River ‘Crowtographer’ gaining huge social media following

Colleen Wilson says in a time of human disconnection, it can still be found in the eyes of animals

Ronald Smith is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012, at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. The fate of the Canadian on death row in Montana for the past 38 years could become more tenuous as the state government gets closer to removing obstacles that prevent it from resuming executions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
‘This is torture:’ Proposed law in Montana looms over Albertan on death row

Montana specifies that the death penalty must be accomplished by an ‘ultra-fast-acting’ barbiturate

Conservation officers use dogs trained to detect invasive zebra mussels on boats, and the skill comes in handy to check decorative aquarium moss balls that may be contaminated. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)
B.C. collects thousands of contaminated aquarium moss balls

Boat checks next in battle to stop invasive zebra mussels

A view of Revelstoke from a helicopter. (Photo via Revelstoke Search and Rescue)
Search and rescue should be a last resort-Revelstoke Search and Rescue

‘We are happy to rescue you but not your stuff’

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
‘Selfish, arrogant’: Industry association blasts B.C. restaurants defying public health orders

At least two Vancouver restaurants tried to stay open

Most Read