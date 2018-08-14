Team Canada celebrates their gold medal victory over Team Sweden with a 6-2 win at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton over the weekend. Photo by Andy Devlin/Hockey Canada Images

Local WHL talent earn hockey gold with Team Canada

Local WHL talent part of U18 championship team at Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament

It was a golden finish for Team Canada’s U18 squad at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup over the weekend, which took the championship game with a 6-2 win over Team Sweden in Edmonton.

The national team included some local flavour, with Kootenay Ice forward Peyton Krebs on the roster, playing along side Cranbrook product Bowen Byram, who mans the blue line for the Vancouver Giants.

Krebs finished the tournament with two goals and three assists in five games, while Byram notched one goal and three assists in five games as well.

While Team Canada dropped a tense 4-3 game to the Czech Republic in the preliminary round, the national squad marched all the way to the final by rattling off four wins in a row.

That run included a heart-stopping semi-final victory over the United States, as Dylan Cozens scored a buzzer beater goal in the third period to tie it up and send it into overtime, where Josh Williams ended the affair to put Canada into the gold-medal game.

Canada opened the tournament with a 10-0 rout of the Swiss, before dispatching Slovakia 4-2 and Sweden 4-3 en route to the semifinals.

Below: Peyton Krebs makes a move on goal while Bowen takes the puck up the ice during Team Canada action over the weekend. Photos by Andy Devlin/Hockey Canada Images

 

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. city to host Western Regional Quidditch Championship in 2019

Just Posted

Updated: Toronto Creek fire being held north of Grand Forks

The alerts are in effect for 22 addresses.

Child, 4, attacked by cougar near Fernie

The BC Conservation Officer Service said it happened while the family was fishing

Sunday update: dozens of new fires discovered yesterday in West, East Kootenay

Weather front moving through area sparks fires including in Syringa Provincial Park and Valhalla.

Lightning sparks more than 20 new fires in West Kootenay

Fires burning across West Kootenay include Syringa Provincial Park and Valhalla.

UPDATE: 5 injured in plane crash following Abbotsford International Airshow

One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

Big bucks for painting of small B.C. town

A 1965 painting of Ashcroft by E. J. Hughes exceeded its pre-auction estimate at a recent sale.

Local WHL talent earn hockey gold with Team Canada

Local WHL talent part of U18 championship team at Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament

Column: Mother orca’s display of grief sends powerful message

The grief of this orca mother may not be visible anymore, but we must not forget.

Seven people with ties to Red Scorpions gang arrested in B.C. drug bust

Delta police have secured 94 charges against seven people, including drug and firearm offences

Second measles scare this summer at YVR

An infected traveller flew out of Vancouver’s airport three times

Judge OKs Weinstein suit, cites casting couch’s history

Actress Kadian Noble can sue disgraced Hollywood mogul for violating sex trafficking laws

Employers to raise salaries 2.6% on average next year: report

Firm points to factors such possibility of more trade protectionism, rising interest rates

PM Trudeau and federal ministers to meet on Vancouver Island

Cabinet retreat will be held in Nanaimo from Aug. 21-23

Most Read

  • Local WHL talent earn hockey gold with Team Canada

    Local WHL talent part of U18 championship team at Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament