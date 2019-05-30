Local students shine at district track meet

More than 200 students took part in the event at Perley Elementary

The district elementary track meet started off on Friday with long-distance races. From left to right: Carter Hanlon (Christina Lake), Noah Gillis (Christina Lake), Logan Morrison (Hutton) and Rocky Lidsay (Hutton) vye for position as they round the one-quarter mark of the long distance event that saw competitors race twice around the fields at Perley Elementary. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

More than 200 students in grades 4 through 7 from across School District 51 hustled their way around the fields at Perley School during the district’s annual track meet last Friday. Some students came more than two hours away to leap, throw and sprint for ribbons, school pride and fun.

Grade 4 Perley student Emily Rooke poses for the camera, comfortable with her position in the long distance race. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Grade 7 Christina Lake Elementary student Michael Konken set a district record for grade 7 boys in the high jump event. He launched over a bar set at 145 centimetres in height. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Grade 4 Perley Elementary student Devlin Bigstone throws knees and fists forward in an effort to stretch his longjump. Bigstone won fifth place in the grade 4 boys’ sprint race. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Hutton Elementary’s Morgan Horne flies over the high jump bar as her ribbons won from earlier events flutter, pinned to her side. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)