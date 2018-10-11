Kootenay youth shine at riding show

Twenty-one kids took part in the recent Youth Polish Shine and Show at the Trail riding grounds last weekend. Photo submitted

Twenty-one youths and their folks came from Cranbrook, Creston, Grand Forks and local areas for a fun filled, educational weekend at the Youth Polish Shine and Show at the Trail Riding grounds this past weekend.

Clinicians taught many different things. Shelby-Lee Rados taught horsemanship/riding, Amy Lou Berukoff taught Companion Care 101 and driving with her very cute crew of mini donkeys, Christy Geist taught basic gymkhana, Chelsea Sanders taught trail course, and Miguel Legere taught getting show ready.

Saturday after the lessons, there was a very fun scavenger hunt, followed by a family spaghetti dinner, some very creative pony making crafts, and then a movie and popcorn to wind down. Sunday everyone enjoyed more lessons and pool noodle pony gymkhana.

An ever-popular silly string fight ended the weekend.