Kootenay Special O athletes headed to provincials

Floor hockey team from Castlegar and Grand Forks will represent the Kootenay Region.

A team of floor hockey athletes from Castlegar and Grand Forks will compete at the upcoming Special Olympics BC Provincials.

The Kootenay region combination team won the right to participate after a regional qualifier in Kelowna.

The provincial event will be held in Vernon Feb. 21-24.

“This is a prestigious and well-deserved honour for these hard-working athletes who have achieved the right to compete at this high level of competition,” said Elaine Paulson, Special Olympics Castlegar coordinator.

“This team, under the coaching tutelage of Louie Wishloff, Ali Courtney and Dale Redford, is working hard at extra practices, accessing gym time, and doing everything in their power to perform their very best at Provincials.”

Paulson says the local community is very proud of the regional floor hockey team for their enthusiastic commitment to their sport.

“They are a true asset to our community, and we hope everyone will be cheering them on,” she said.

PREVIOUS: Special O athletes do Castlegar proud at nationals


