Junior B hockey teams will begin their season on Nov. 13 as the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League begins its season. Last year, the Summerland Steam and the Princeton Posse faced each other in Junior B hockey playoff action. (Black Press file photo)

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League to begin season Nov. 13

Home openers scheduled as 14 of 17 teams will participate in this year’s Junior B season

Teams in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League are preparing to hit the ice for the 2020 to 2021 Junior B hockey season.

This year, 14 of the league’s 17 teams will be playing.

The 30-game regular season will begin Friday, Nov. 13 and will continue to Saturday, Feb. 27 before the KIJHL Teck Cup playoffs begin in March.

READ ALSO: KIJHL delays season to Nov. 13; three teams opt out

READ ALSO: KIJHL looking for government assistance to keep sticks on the ice

Here are the home openers. Home teams are listed in alphabetical order.

Castlegar Rebels: Friday, Nov. 13 vs. Nelson

Chase Heat: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. North Okanagan

Columbia Valley Rockies: Friday, Nov. 13 vs. Creston

Creston Thunder Cats: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Columbia Valley

Fernie Ghostriders: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Kimberley

Golden Rockets: Friday, Nov. 13 vs. Sicamous

Grand Forks Border Bruins: Friday, Nov. 13 vs. Osoyoos

Kamloops Storm: Friday, Nov. 13 vs. Chase

Kelowna Chiefs: Friday, Nov. 13 vs. Summerland

Kimberley Dynamiters: Friday, Nov. 13 vs. Fernie

Nelson Leafs: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Osoyoos

North Okanagan Knights: Sunday, Nov. 15 vs. Kamloops

Osoyoos Coyotes: Friday, Nov. 20 vs. Castlegar

Princeton Posse: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Kelowna

Revelstoke Grizzlies: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Golden

Sicamous Eagles: Tuesday, Nov. 17 vs. Revelstoke

Summerland Steam: Sunday, Nov. 15 vs. Princeton

Full schedule details, including game times and locations, can be found on the league’s website.

Greater Victoria's 55+ BC Games committee planning for safe 2021 competition

