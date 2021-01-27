Jared du Toit was victorious in Mexico last spring, qualifying for the Latin American tour. Unfortuately, the tour was cancelled due to COVID. Bulletin file

Jared du Toit was victorious in Mexico last spring, qualifying for the Latin American tour. Unfortuately, the tour was cancelled due to COVID. Bulletin file

Kootenay golfer Jared du Toit qualifies for PGA Farmer’s Insurance event this weekend

Event will be played at Torrey Pines in San Diego

In 2016, Kimberley golfer Jared du Toit took all of Canada with him as he made a run at the Canadian Open, playing in the final pairing on the last day, finishing tied for ninth in the end.

READ: Du Toit off to hot start at RBC Canadian Open

While his finish there gave him entrance into the Canadian Open for the next two years, he did not qualify for any other events on the PGA tour.

Since then he has played the Canadian tour, and the Latin American tour, always striving to take the next step up.

Last week, he had an opportunity to play a pre-qualifier for this weekend’s PGA Farmer’s Insurance Open in San Diego, California.

Playing in very tough weather conditions, du Toit managed to sneak into the top four in the pre-qualifier, which gained him a spot in the qualifier. The qualifier went to a four player playoff, which du Toit won.

He tees off on the morning of Thursday, January 28, 2021 in round one at Torrey Pines. The tournament will be aired on CBS and TSN this weekend.

Mike du Toit, Jared’s dad, spoke to the Bulletin about this incredible opportunity for his son.

“I am pumped,” du Toit said. “And Jared is very excited. This is his dream come true.”

In a normal year, dad would be on his way to San Diego to watch, but this past year has been anything but normal.

“2020 was a gong show for Jared,” du Toit said.

Early in the year, Jared qualified for the Latin American tour by winning a qualifying event. But then the Latin American tour was cancelled due to COVID, as was the Canadian tour.

READ: Jared du Toit qualifies for 2020 PGA Tour Latinoamérica

“At the end of March, he came back home from Arizona and stayed here for about two months.”

Because he has a visa for golfing, Jared was able to drive back across the border, and played different events, including the latest, the qualifying tournament for the Farmer’s.

The family will have to watch on television.

“My timing is not great,” du Toit said. “i just came back from Arizona, and quarantined for two weeks in Calgary. Now I’m back in Kimberley and I’m self-quarantined again.”

There is also a quarantine in effect in the United States now, so travelling to watch in person will not be possible.

du Toit says that he generally doesn’t talk to his son when he’s playing a big tournament.

“I usually leave him alone. I don’t want him to think beyond what he needs to.”

One thing, Jared learned after his great success at the Canadian Open five years ago, is that the demands on your time are huge.

“After the Canadian Open, his coach told him to turn his phone off. There are just so many media requests.”

Jared has also been the beneficiary of a mystery donor, who paid his for his hotel room costs for the qualifier and will also pick up the hotel tab for this week in San Diego.

“Nobody knows who it is,” Mike said. “Jared might know but he’s not saying. I would suggest it is some Canadian pro golfer. But it’s great. It takes a little pressure off.”

Jared du Toit’s next step in his golf career will be determined by how he does this weekend.

If he makes the cut as one of the top 65 in a field of about 150, Mike explained, he will not have to go to pre-qualifying for the next PGA event, although he will play the qualifier.

If he finishes top ten, he can play the next PGA event. And the best of all result, if he wins the tournament, he would have two years exemption for PGA events.

A very big weekend indeed.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops Blazer paralyzed in snowboarding accident sparks fundraiser for family

Just Posted

An artist’s rendition of Grand Forks’ proposed community centre. Photo: Community Futures Boundary
Grand Forks city council defers community centre decision for a year

Staff and council said Monday, Jan. 25, that the city should wait for a clearer understanding of city finances

South Columbia Search and Rescue called in the Nelson Search and Rescue and Kootenay Valley Helicopters to provide a long line rescue. Photo: BCSAR submitted.
Long-line rescue needed for injured hiker near Trail

Members of South Columbia and Nelson SAR and Kootenay Valley Helicopters did a long-line evacuation

A sign indicating a COVID-19 testing site is displayed inside a parking garage in West Nyack, N.Y., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The site was only open to students and staff of Rockland County schools in an effort to test enough people to keep the schools open for in-person learning. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
4 more deaths, 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

This brings the total to 66 deaths in the region

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed at 183 Street and Highway 10 Friday night. (File photo)
Man armed with bow and arrow arrested inside Rossland City Hall

A 24-year-old Rossland man is in custody

Grand Forks RCMP Cst. Eileen O’Mahony, left, and Grand Forks Fire/Rescue Dep. Chief Stephane Dionne report back to their departments at the scene of Tuesday’s single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 3, west of Grand Forks. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Driver leaves Hwy. 3 rollover through broken window, west of Grand Forks

Grand Forks RCMP taped off the scene at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26

Dr. Penny Ballem, a former deputy health minister, discusses her role in leading B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. holds steady with 407 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

14 deaths, no new outbreaks in the health care system

(Jason Christopher/Facebook)
VIDEO: Prince George RCMP looking for driver after ‘dangerous’ stunt at high school

Viral video has been viewed more than 130,000 times

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker have been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
B.C. couple who travelled to Yukon for COVID vaccine ineligible for 2nd dose until summer

The province is ensuring those eligible to receive the vaccine get the second shot within 42 days

(File)
Mask dispute in court leaves Vancouver cop with broken leg

Man allegedly refused to put on a mask and resisted arrest

(Kraft Dinner/Twitter)
Kraft Dinner launches candy-flavoured mac and cheese just in time for Valentine’s Day

Sweet and cheesy treat will be here just in time for the cheesiest holiday of the year

Jare du Toit at the RBC Canadian Open in 2016. Bulletin file
Kootenay golfer Jared du Toit qualifies for PGA Farmer’s Insurance event this weekend

Event will be played at Torrey Pines in San Diego

SAR crews worked late into the night Tuesday to rescue an injured snowboarder in North Vancouver. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Complicated, dangerous rescue saves man in avalanche near Cypress Mountain

North Shore SAR team braves considerable conditions to reach injured snowboarder

A Cessna 170 airplane similar to the one pictured above is reported to be missing off the waters between Victoria and Washington State. Twitter photo/USCG
UPDATE: No sign of small plane that went down in waters south of Vancouver Island

Searchers out on both sides of border between Victoria and Port Angeles

In this undated image made from a video taken by the Duke of Sussex and posted on @SaveChildrenUK by the Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shows the Duchess of Sussex reading the book “Duck! Rabbit!” to their son Archie who celebrates his first birthday on Wednesday May 6, 2020. The Canadian Paediatric Society is reminding families that the process of raising a reader starts from birth. (Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK)
Canadian Paediatric Society says raising a reader starts from birth

CPS says literacy is one of the strongest predictors of lifelong health outcomes

Most Read