Kim Johnson retires from rec department

Johnson, far right, at her retirement celebration earlier this month with the recreation department staff. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Kim Johnson, a fixture at the Grand Forks Recreation Department for nearly 25 years, retired March 1.

Johnson retires after 24 years with the recreation department, and said she is excited to spend more time with her grandkids in her retirement.

Johnson said she is grateful for the years spent working with recreation.

“It has been a great job all these years, it’s a great place to work where people come in to be healthy,” she said at her retirement party, held Friday morning. “It’s so positive, and so great to work with so many great people.”

Johnson said she certainly wont be a stranger; she plans to make regular use of the pool and recreation complex in her retirement, in between getting in some late season skiing with her grandkids and attending a number of weddings this year.

The recreation staff wished Johnson the best in her retirement, presenting cards and cake for patrons to enjoy.