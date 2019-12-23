The pee wee rep Grand Forks Bruins take their turn to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks skates with Santa

The Border Bruins and other skaters all got their chance to bend Santa’s ear earlier this month

Santa slid out in his chair, pushed by the Grand Forks Border Bruins, to greet skaters at the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena earlier this month. Check out some of the photos below.

 

Players from the Grand Forks Border Bruins wait their turn to see Santa. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

(Left) It’s not a trip, it’s a figure skating move.

Elvis Slack of the Grand Forks Border Bruins takes a young skater on a quick lap of the rink on Thursday.

(Right) A couple young skaters zip and weave between slower legs at the Santa Skate last Thursday.

Previous story
Raptors record biggest comeback in franchise history to beat Dallas 110-107

Just Posted

Avalanche warning issued for several southern mountainous regions in B.C.

Regions: Purcells, Lizard Range and Flathead, South Rockies, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks

IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks skates with Santa

The Border Bruins and other skaters all got their chance to bend Santa’s ear earlier this month

West Boundary Community Forest buys Wilgress land for outdoor education

The 60-acre plot was purchased for $220,000 by the Village of Midway and the City of Greenwood

RDKB hosts aquifer information session with Selkirk College

Watershed planner Kristina Anderson said more seminars would be planned in West Boundary

Half a million milfoil plants pulled from Christina Lake in 2019

Eurasian milfoil can grow up to 30 centimetres per day in the summer

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Company offers resources and support through difficult time.

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Police watchdog investigates after man dies during Coquitlam highway arrest

The man had been running in traffic and trying to get into a car

‘I don’t want to die,’ says woman stuck in B.C. hospital ER with pneumonia & heart condition

Woman with pneumonia spent days next to ER doors, slept in friend’s car in parking lot

OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC

Premier’s year-end interview discusses NDP’s challenges

Most Read