IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks skates with Santa

The Border Bruins and other skaters all got their chance to bend Santa’s ear earlier this month

The pee wee rep Grand Forks Bruins take their turn to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

Santa slid out in his chair, pushed by the Grand Forks Border Bruins, to greet skaters at the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena earlier this month. Check out some of the photos below.

Players from the Grand Forks Border Bruins wait their turn to see Santa. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

(Left) It’s not a trip, it’s a figure skating move.

Elvis Slack of the Grand Forks Border Bruins takes a young skater on a quick lap of the rink on Thursday.