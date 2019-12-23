IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks skates with Santa

Santa slid out in his chair, pushed by the Grand Forks Border Bruins, to greet skaters at the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena earlier this month. Check out some of the photos below.
The Border Bruins and other skaters all got their chance to bend Santa’s ear earlier this month
Santa slid out in his chair, pushed by the Grand Forks Border Bruins, to greet skaters at the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena earlier this month. Check out some of the photos below.
Regions: Purcells, Lizard Range and Flathead, South Rockies, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks
The Border Bruins and other skaters all got their chance to bend Santa’s ear earlier this month
The 60-acre plot was purchased for $220,000 by the Village of Midway and the City of Greenwood
Watershed planner Kristina Anderson said more seminars would be planned in West Boundary
Eurasian milfoil can grow up to 30 centimetres per day in the summer
RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday
No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC
Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules
Company offers resources and support through difficult time.
The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days
The man had been running in traffic and trying to get into a car
Woman with pneumonia spent days next to ER doors, slept in friend’s car in parking lot
Premier’s year-end interview discusses NDP’s challenges
Ford switches to a rear-wheel-drive platform and piles on the technology
RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday
Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules
From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around
It’s the first comeback in the NBA of 30 or more points since Dec. 21, 2009
Company offers resources and support through difficult time.
The Border Bruins and other skaters all got their chance to bend Santa’s ear earlier this month