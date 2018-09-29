Alphonso Davies and the Vancouver Whitecaps fell 3-0 to the L.A. Galaxy in MLS action Saturday, Sept. 30, 2018 in Carson, Calif. File/THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ibrahimovic scores twice in Galaxy’s 3-0 win over Whitecaps

L.A. thumps Vancouver in MLS action

CARSON, Calif. — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in each half in the Los Angeles Galaxy’s 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

The Swedish star opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the fourth minute, finishing into the lower left corner. Romain Alessandrini drew the foul against Marcel de Jong.

The Galaxy (12-11-8) made it 2-0 in the 58th minute when Ibrahimovic drove in from 40 yards out, faked out defender Aly Ghazal and sent home a right-footed blast from the top of the box. It was Ibrahimovic’s 20th goal of the season.

Alessandrini converted a penalty kick in the 77th minute to cap the scoring for LA.

The Whitecaps (11-12-7) dropped their third in a row.

RELATED: Whitecaps see playoff hopes fade after loss to FC Dallas

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

