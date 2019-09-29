High-scoring weekend for Border Bruins

The Bruins won against Beaver Valley before dropping points to Spokane on Saturday

Grand Forks Border Bruins goaltender Shane Zilka stretches to get a piece of his glove on a shot from a Spokane Braves breakaway. (Jensen Edwards/ Grand Forks Gazette)

The Grand Forks Border Bruins returned from last week’s road trip on Friday to face the undefeated Beaver Valley Nitehawks at the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena.

After the teams traded goals in the first, Border Bruins newcomer Jordan DeGouw scored early in the second to give the Later in the period, 20-year-old Jake Huculak notched a pair of goals, both of which were assisted by the team’s points leader Nathan Cohen-Wallis).

The Border Bruins came away with the victory and Huculak earned first star of the game.

Saturday’s matchup against the Spokane Braves turned out to be a battle between goaltenders. A six-goal second period saw Spokane take a 4-2 lead into the third, which they would not relinquish, despite Grand Forks hitting back in under a minute after the final period’s opening draw to make it 4-3. The teams traded breakaways in an end-to-end third, but Spokane sealed the win with an empty-net goal with just over a minute to play.

Border Bruins goaltender Shane Zilka made 48 saves in a losing affair.

The Border Bruins return to action on Friday, Oct. 4 at the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena, when they face off against the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

On Oct. 5, the Border Bruins celebrate 50 years of junior hockey in Grand Forks with an alumni game slated for 6 p.m.